Idaho man arrested after woman says he chained her to bed

A Garden City, Idaho man was arrested Thursday morning after a woman told police that he chained and tied her to a bed and refused to let her go.

According to KTVB, police responded at around 5:45 a.m. to a report of a woman screaming for help in an apartment on Garrett Street.

Inside the apartment, officers found 30-year-old Carter Weyrauch and an unidentified woman.

The woman told police that Weyrauch chained and tied her to the bed while she was sleeping. She said she was scared for her safety and started screaming for help.

According to police, Weyrauch kicked the officers when they tried to handcuff him. He has to be Tasered and was taken into custody. The officers and the suspect suffered minor injuries, and Weyrauch was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Weyrauch was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of second-degree kidnapping, a misdemeanor count of domestic battery and two felony charges of battery on a law enforcement officer.