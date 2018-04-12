Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes first trip to Spokane next week

If you're a Hello Kitty fan, we have the 'purrfect' way for you to spend an upcoming Saturday.

On April 21, the Hello Kitty Café truck is visiting Spokane.

The truck will be parked outside River Park Square from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. near the entrance to Williams-Sonoma. According to their events page, the truck will feature exclusive items, limited edition collectibles, and treats.

It'll be the truck's first visit to the Lilac City.