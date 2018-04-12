Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy follows his nose to illegal marij - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy follows his nose to illegal marijuana grow operation

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Pierce County Sheriff's Office Courtesy Pierce County Sheriff's Office
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. -

A few weeks ago, a Pierce County Sheriff's Office Mountain Detachment Deputy was driving on State Route 702. As he passed Christensen Muck Road he suddenly smelled a very strong odor of marijuana; the deputy recalled a conversation he had with a man two weeks earlier during which the citizen told him that he had also smelled a strong odor marijuana coming from a property in the 3800 block of Christensen Muck Road.

As the deputy drove by the large, fully fenced property, he spotted a manufactured home and a large fully enclosed shop. Despite a breeze, the smell of marijuana was still strong. The deputy spoke with another citizen who told the deputy that he believed there was a marijuana grow operation inside the shop, and that he had seen many vehicles visit the location after dark at what he believed was "harvest time".

The deputy contacted the WA Liquor & Cannabis Control Board to inquire whether there was a legal grow, processing, or distribution operation at the property; there was nothing legally registered with the state. 

The deputy obtained a search warrant for the power bills and learned that the property was the largest consumer of electricity from OHOP Mutual Light Company, using nearly 2.5 times as much as the second highest consumer. The average residence uses approximately 10,000 KW of power per year; the property on Christensen Muck Road was using over 300,000 KW per year.

Using this information, the deputy was able to obtain a search warrant for the shop and home, which was served Wednesday morning. Inside the shop the search team located and dismantled a massive illegal grow operation that included over 2,800 marijuana plants, numerous grow lights, fans, large charcoal filters, timers, and elaborate watering and humidifying systems. Total street value of the illegal grow operation was estimated at over 1.4 million dollars per quarterly harvest.

Deputies arrested a 46-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman that were contacted on the property; the married couple were booked into the Pierce County Jail for Unlawful Manufacture of a Controlled Substance.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Emergency Operations activation at Idaho nuclear plant caused by rupture of barrel with radioactive sludge

    Emergency Operations activation at Idaho nuclear plant caused by rupture of barrel with radioactive sludge

    Thursday, April 12 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-04-12 20:34:05 GMT

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say the first known rupture of a barrel containing radioactive sludge at an eastern Idaho nuclear site might not be the last. That's because secretive record keeping during the Cold War makes it hard for officials to now know the exact contents of similar barrels.

    >>

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say the first known rupture of a barrel containing radioactive sludge at an eastern Idaho nuclear site might not be the last. That's because secretive record keeping during the Cold War makes it hard for officials to now know the exact contents of similar barrels.

    >>

  • City councilwoman rejects Pledge of Allegiance

    City councilwoman rejects Pledge of Allegiance

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-04-12 02:20:38 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. KHQ received an email tip that city councilwoman Kate Burke was not saying the Pledge of Allegiance, so we looked into it.  In several videos from city council meetings, Burke did stand but did not put her hand over her heart or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. KHQ did reach out to Burke for an interview, but she declined. Instead, she sent this statement below: "I absolutely love and believe in my country and our community which has everything...

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. KHQ received an email tip that city councilwoman Kate Burke was not saying the Pledge of Allegiance, so we looked into it.  In several videos from city council meetings, Burke did stand but did not put her hand over her heart or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. KHQ did reach out to Burke for an interview, but she declined. Instead, she sent this statement below: "I absolutely love and believe in my country and our community which has everything...

    >>

  • Court docs: Woman found dead at Spokane recycling plant was reported missing

    Court docs: Woman found dead at Spokane recycling plant was reported missing

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-04-12 02:49:37 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Murdered then dumped along with trash? That’s a big question after a disturbing discovery where a South Hill woman’s body was found at a Spokane recycling plant last week. The coroner still has not said how 79-year-old Stephanie Standen died but according to court documents, Spokane Police are investigating it as possible second degree murder.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Murdered then dumped along with trash? That’s a big question after a disturbing discovery where a South Hill woman’s body was found at a Spokane recycling plant last week. The coroner still has not said how 79-year-old Stephanie Standen died but according to court documents, Spokane Police are investigating it as possible second degree murder.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier killed in training ID'ed

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier killed in training ID'ed

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-04-13 00:35:46 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Army officials have identified a Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier who was killed Tuesday during a training accident at the National Training Center in California. The News Tribune reports 19-year-old Pvt. Julian Diaz of Tolleson, Arizona, died in a vehicle crash at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. No further details about the crash were released. Army officials say Diaz joined the Army in 2017. He was a member of the 1st Battalio...

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Army officials have identified a Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier who was killed Tuesday during a training accident at the National Training Center in California. The News Tribune reports 19-year-old Pvt. Julian Diaz of Tolleson, Arizona, died in a vehicle crash at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. No further details about the crash were released. Army officials say Diaz joined the Army in 2017. He was a member of the 1st Battalio...

    >>

  • Police officer to follow Moscow man who threatened to shoot up two schools

    Police officer to follow Moscow man who threatened to shoot up two schools

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-04-13 00:21:48 GMT

    MOSCOW, Idaho - A 26-year-old Moscow man who threatened to "shoot up" two Moscow schools on April 18 will be followed by a police officer that day, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Wednesday.  The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that Fry told attendees of Wednesday's League of Women Voters of Moscow meeting that he will assign an officer to monitor the man, 26-year-old Michael Mastro. Mastro made the threat last month in 

    >>

    MOSCOW, Idaho - A 26-year-old Moscow man who threatened to "shoot up" two Moscow schools on April 18 will be followed by a police officer that day, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Wednesday.  The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that Fry told attendees of Wednesday's League of Women Voters of Moscow meeting that he will assign an officer to monitor the man, 26-year-old Michael Mastro. Mastro made the threat last month in 

    >>

  • KHQ Investigates: Spokane’s sex offender ‘Warehouses’

    KHQ Investigates: Spokane’s sex offender ‘Warehouses’

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-04-12 23:40:48 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In an effort to inform the public, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has been publishing sex offender bulletins. These bulletins notify the public when a registered sex offender moves into a new location. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office sent out another one of these bulletins. It listed 68-year-old Keaton William at the 1200 block of N. Lincoln St. It wasn’t the first time KHQ noticed that address. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In an effort to inform the public, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has been publishing sex offender bulletins. These bulletins notify the public when a registered sex offender moves into a new location. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office sent out another one of these bulletins. It listed 68-year-old Keaton William at the 1200 block of N. Lincoln St. It wasn’t the first time KHQ noticed that address. 

    >>
    •   