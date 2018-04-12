Level III sex offender moving to N. Lincoln St. in Spokane

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is warning the public that a level III sex offender is moving to the 1200 block of N. Lincoln Street in Spokane.

62-year-old Lonney D. Griggs was convicted for the following:

Sept. 16, 1997 Communications w/Minor Immoral Purposes

Sept. 29, 1989 Incest

Sept. 30, 1989 Sexual Assault 2nd Degree

He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.