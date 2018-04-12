Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier killed in training ID'ed

(AP) - Army officials have identified a Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier who was killed Tuesday during a training accident at the National Training Center in California.



The News Tribune reports 19-year-old Pvt. Julian Diaz of Tolleson, Arizona, died in a vehicle crash at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. No further details about the crash were released.



Army officials say Diaz joined the Army in 2017. He was a member of the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division since December as an indirect fire infantryman.



An investigation into Diaz's death is ongoing.



