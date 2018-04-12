Climber who died at Smith Rock from Coeur d’Alene

Climber who died at Smith Rock from Coeur d’AlenePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Emergency Operations activation at Idaho nuclear plant caused by rupture of barrel with radioactive sludge
Emergency Operations activation at Idaho nuclear plant caused by rupture of barrel with radioactive sludge
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say the first known rupture of a barrel containing radioactive sludge at an eastern Idaho nuclear site might not be the last. That's because secretive record keeping during the Cold War makes it hard for officials to now know the exact contents of similar barrels.>>
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say the first known rupture of a barrel containing radioactive sludge at an eastern Idaho nuclear site might not be the last. That's because secretive record keeping during the Cold War makes it hard for officials to now know the exact contents of similar barrels.>>
City councilwoman rejects Pledge of Allegiance
City councilwoman rejects Pledge of Allegiance
Spokane, Wash. KHQ received an email tip that city councilwoman Kate Burke was not saying the Pledge of Allegiance, so we looked into it. In several videos from city council meetings, Burke did stand but did not put her hand over her heart or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. KHQ did reach out to Burke for an interview, but she declined. Instead, she sent this statement below: "I absolutely love and believe in my country and our community which has everything...>>
Spokane, Wash. KHQ received an email tip that city councilwoman Kate Burke was not saying the Pledge of Allegiance, so we looked into it. In several videos from city council meetings, Burke did stand but did not put her hand over her heart or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. KHQ did reach out to Burke for an interview, but she declined. Instead, she sent this statement below: "I absolutely love and believe in my country and our community which has everything...>>
Court docs: Woman found dead at Spokane recycling plant was reported missing
Court docs: Woman found dead at Spokane recycling plant was reported missing
SPOKANE, Wash. - Murdered then dumped along with trash? That’s a big question after a disturbing discovery where a South Hill woman’s body was found at a Spokane recycling plant last week. The coroner still has not said how 79-year-old Stephanie Standen died but according to court documents, Spokane Police are investigating it as possible second degree murder.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Murdered then dumped along with trash? That’s a big question after a disturbing discovery where a South Hill woman’s body was found at a Spokane recycling plant last week. The coroner still has not said how 79-year-old Stephanie Standen died but according to court documents, Spokane Police are investigating it as possible second degree murder.>>
Friend: Hart sent 3 a.m. text days before SUV cliff crash
Friend: Hart sent 3 a.m. text days before SUV cliff crash
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Emergency call records from Washington state show one of the mothers who died when an SUV plunged off a California cliff sent a text two days before the wreckage was discovered, saying she was so sick she might have to go to a hospital. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the friend said she received the alarming message from Sara Hart at 3 a.m. March 24. Cheryl Hart of Vancouver, Washington, shares the same last name but said she's not re...>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Emergency call records from Washington state show one of the mothers who died when an SUV plunged off a California cliff sent a text two days before the wreckage was discovered, saying she was so sick she might have to go to a hospital. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the friend said she received the alarming message from Sara Hart at 3 a.m. March 24. Cheryl Hart of Vancouver, Washington, shares the same last name but said she's not re...>>
11-year-old boy tells Coeur d'Alene Police suspicious man approached him at Landings Park
11-year-old boy tells Coeur d'Alene Police suspicious man approached him at Landings Park
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police say are looking for a man who approached an 11-year-old boy at Landings Park Wednesday afternoon. When officers responded to a call of a suspicious person, they spoke with the boy who said that after getting off the school bus near the park, he began to walk home.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police say are looking for a man who approached an 11-year-old boy at Landings Park Wednesday afternoon. When officers responded to a call of a suspicious person, they spoke with the boy who said that after getting off the school bus near the park, he began to walk home.>>
Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys
Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.>>
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Voters support raising the age limit for buying semi-automatic rifles
Voters support raising the age limit for buying semi-automatic rifles
Spokane, Wash. Eastern Washington voters have overwhelmingly backed raising the age limit to 21-years-old or older to purchase a semi-automatic rifle. But when it comes to repealing the Affordable Care Act, it's pretty much split down the middle. These could be factors in deciding the 5th District Congressional race between Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and her democratic opponent Lisa Brown. When it came down to raising the age from 18 to 21 to purchase....>>
Spokane, Wash. Eastern Washington voters have overwhelmingly backed raising the age limit to 21-years-old or older to purchase a semi-automatic rifle. But when it comes to repealing the Affordable Care Act, it's pretty much split down the middle. These could be factors in deciding the 5th District Congressional race between Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and her democratic opponent Lisa Brown. When it came down to raising the age from 18 to 21 to purchase....>>
Massive project is in the works in Spokane, application hints it could be Amazon
Massive project is in the works in Spokane, application hints it could be Amazon
SPOKANE, Wash. - A pre-application for a massive warehouse facility was recently submitted to the Spokane County Building and Planning Department. Several Spokane County agencies are reviewing conceptual plans for the project titled “Project Rose,” which could be constructed near the Spokane International Airport. The name of the company is not listed on the application. However, the scale of the project is similar to that of other>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A pre-application for a massive warehouse facility was recently submitted to the Spokane County Building and Planning Department. Several Spokane County agencies are reviewing conceptual plans for the project titled “Project Rose,” which could be constructed near the Spokane International Airport. The name of the company is not listed on the application. However, the scale of the project is similar to that of other>>
Spokane region hit by little league umpire shortage
Spokane region hit by little league umpire shortage
Spokane, Wash. Little league baseball is an American past time. Kids start playing as young as the age of three. But when you take away umpires or officials it threatens to reshape the game "I think the biggest thing is just that baseball was meant to be played with an umpire and has been for over 150 years," said Jason Peterson who's Parents like Jason are concerned that games without umpires or officials could get out of hand. The reason is that some parents become...>>
Spokane, Wash. Little league baseball is an American past time. Kids start playing as young as the age of three. But when you take away umpires or officials it threatens to reshape the game "I think the biggest thing is just that baseball was meant to be played with an umpire and has been for over 150 years," said Jason Peterson who's Parents like Jason are concerned that games without umpires or officials could get out of hand. The reason is that some parents become...>>
That stinks: semi-truck carrying manure overturns in Lacey
That stinks: semi-truck carrying manure overturns in Lacey
LACEY, Wash. - Well that stinks. A semi-truck carrying manure overturned on State Route 510 in Lacey Thursday. At this time, all southbound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Brooke Bova tweeted about 1:25 p.m. that manure is on the Marvin Road and Pacific roundabout. No word on how long it will take to clean up and open the road. Manure Truck dumped doo-doo ?? on Marvin & Pacific in the roundabout. All south I5 lanes>>
LACEY, Wash. - Well that stinks. A semi-truck carrying manure overturned on State Route 510 in Lacey Thursday. At this time, all southbound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Brooke Bova tweeted about 1:25 p.m. that manure is on the Marvin Road and Pacific roundabout. No word on how long it will take to clean up and open the road. Manure Truck dumped doo-doo ?? on Marvin & Pacific in the roundabout. All south I5 lanes>>
Parents to protest sex-ed by pulling students from class
Parents to protest sex-ed by pulling students from class
SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of parents have started a movement to protest sexual education in public schools. It’s called Sex-Ed Sit Out and according to their web site, they’re asking parents to pull their children from school on April 23rd to show that they don’t support how it’s being taught. The web site states “We are sick of the sexualization of our children that takes place everyday in the classrooms across our nation.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of parents have started a movement to protest sexual education in public schools. It’s called Sex-Ed Sit Out and according to their web site, they’re asking parents to pull their children from school on April 23rd to show that they don’t support how it’s being taught. The web site states “We are sick of the sexualization of our children that takes place everyday in the classrooms across our nation.>>
Climber who died at Smith Rock from Coeur d’Alene
Climber who died at Smith Rock from Coeur d’AleneA climber who fell to his death Tuesday at Smith Rock State Park was from Coeur d’Alene. 20-year-old Alexander J. Reed fell roughly 200 feet, according to the Bend Bulletin. Reed was preparing to rappel. Reed was found on Misery Ridge trail around 8 a.m. According to the Spokesman-Review, there have been five deaths at Smith Rock in the last two years, according to the Bend Bulletin. Between 2002 and 2014 there were three deaths. Reed graduated from Lake City High Schoo...>>A climber who fell to his death Tuesday at Smith Rock State Park was from Coeur d’Alene. 20-year-old Alexander J. Reed fell roughly 200 feet, according to the Bend Bulletin. Reed was preparing to rappel. Reed was found on Misery Ridge trail around 8 a.m. According to the Spokesman-Review, there have been five deaths at Smith Rock in the last two years, according to the Bend Bulletin. Between 2002 and 2014 there were three deaths. Reed graduated from Lake City High Schoo...>>
Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier killed in training ID'ed
Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier killed in training ID'ed
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Army officials have identified a Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier who was killed Tuesday during a training accident at the National Training Center in California. The News Tribune reports 19-year-old Pvt. Julian Diaz of Tolleson, Arizona, died in a vehicle crash at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. No further details about the crash were released. Army officials say Diaz joined the Army in 2017. He was a member of the 1st Battalio...>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Army officials have identified a Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier who was killed Tuesday during a training accident at the National Training Center in California. The News Tribune reports 19-year-old Pvt. Julian Diaz of Tolleson, Arizona, died in a vehicle crash at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. No further details about the crash were released. Army officials say Diaz joined the Army in 2017. He was a member of the 1st Battalio...>>
Police officer to follow Moscow man who threatened to shoot up two schools
Police officer to follow Moscow man who threatened to shoot up two schools
MOSCOW, Idaho - A 26-year-old Moscow man who threatened to "shoot up" two Moscow schools on April 18 will be followed by a police officer that day, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Wednesday. The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that Fry told attendees of Wednesday's League of Women Voters of Moscow meeting that he will assign an officer to monitor the man, 26-year-old Michael Mastro. Mastro made the threat last month in>>
MOSCOW, Idaho - A 26-year-old Moscow man who threatened to "shoot up" two Moscow schools on April 18 will be followed by a police officer that day, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Wednesday. The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that Fry told attendees of Wednesday's League of Women Voters of Moscow meeting that he will assign an officer to monitor the man, 26-year-old Michael Mastro. Mastro made the threat last month in>>
KHQ Investigates: Spokane’s sex offender ‘Warehouses’
KHQ Investigates: Spokane’s sex offender ‘Warehouses’
SPOKANE, Wash. - In an effort to inform the public, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has been publishing sex offender bulletins. These bulletins notify the public when a registered sex offender moves into a new location. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office sent out another one of these bulletins. It listed 68-year-old Keaton William at the 1200 block of N. Lincoln St. It wasn’t the first time KHQ noticed that address.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - In an effort to inform the public, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has been publishing sex offender bulletins. These bulletins notify the public when a registered sex offender moves into a new location. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office sent out another one of these bulletins. It listed 68-year-old Keaton William at the 1200 block of N. Lincoln St. It wasn’t the first time KHQ noticed that address.>>
Level III sex offender moving to N. Lincoln St. in Spokane
Level III sex offender moving to N. Lincoln St. in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is warning the public that a level III sex offender is moving to the 1200 block of N. Lincoln Street in Spokane. 62-year-old Lonney D. Griggs was convicted for the following: Sept. 16, 1997 Communications w/Minor Immoral Purposes Sept. 29, 1989 Incest Sept. 30, 1989 Sexual Assault 2nd Degree He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is warning the public that a level III sex offender is moving to the 1200 block of N. Lincoln Street in Spokane. 62-year-old Lonney D. Griggs was convicted for the following: Sept. 16, 1997 Communications w/Minor Immoral Purposes Sept. 29, 1989 Incest Sept. 30, 1989 Sexual Assault 2nd Degree He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.>>