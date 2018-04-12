Parents to protest sex-ed by pulling students from class

A group of parents have started a movement to protest sexual education in public schools.

It’s called Sex-Ed Sit Out and according to their web site, they’re asking parents to pull their children from school on April 23rd to show that they don’t support how it’s being taught.

The web site states “We are sick of the sexualization of our children that takes place everyday in the classrooms across our nation. We will pull our kids out of public school on Monday, April 23rd in protest of graphic, gender-bending sex education.”

The group is nationwide and has gained support in Canada and Australia. Currently, around 22,000 people have signed up for the protest.

Washington state law requires that parents and guardians be notified at least one month before the HGD curriculum will be taught to their student and that parents and guardians are given the opportunity to review the materials that will be used.

According to Spokane Public Schools, parents and guardians always have the right to have their child excused from participating in the HGD lessons or HIV/AIDS education. However, Spokane Public Schools encourages parents to review the specific HGD and HIV/AIDS materials prior to requesting an "opt out" form for their child.