That stinks: semi-truck carrying manure overturns in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. -

 Well that stinks. A semi-truck carrying manure overturned on State Route 510 in Lacey Thursday.

Currently all southbound lanes are blocked.

Washington State Trooper Brooke Bova tweeted about 1:25 p.m. that manure is on the Marvin Road and Pacific roundabout.

No word on how long it will take to clean up and open the road.

