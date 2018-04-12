Massive project is in the works in Spokane, application hints it could be Amazon

A pre-application for a massive warehouse facility was recently submitted to the Spokane County Building and Planning Department.

Several Spokane County agencies are reviewing conceptual plans for the project titled “Project Rose,” which could be constructed near the Spokane International Airport.

The name of the company is not listed on the application. However, the scale of the project is similar to that of other Amazon fulfillment centers, which store, package, and ship merchandise.

The applicant, Coffman Engineers, could not be reached for comment.

Dallas-based real estate developer, Trammell Crow Company, is also listed on the application. According to the Oregonian, Trammell Crow is no stranger to Amazon and is currently managing the design of an 855,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center in Troutdale.

Some Amazon fulfillment centers employ more than 1,000 full-time workers.

The pre-application is currently under review. The next step is for Coffman Engineers to receive feedback then make a decision if they want to move forward with the project.

The area of land where the warehouse would be built is 2.5-million-square-feet and includes nearly 2,000 parking spots.