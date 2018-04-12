Voters support raising the age limit for buying semi-automatic rifles

Eastern Washington voters have overwhelmingly backed raising the age limit to 21-years-old or older to purchase a semi-automatic rifle. But when it comes to repealing the Affordable Care Act, it's pretty much split down the middle.

These could be factors in deciding the 5th District Congressional race between Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and her democratic opponent Lisa Brown. When it came down to raising the age from 18 to 21 to purchase a semi-automatic rifle, nearly 62% of registered voters who participated in the poll back raising the age limit while 33% were against raising the age to 21.

The raising of the minimum age is where brown and Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers sharply disagree. The congresswoman still holds to her original statement and believes the age limit should not be raised to 21 arguing that if an 18-year-old can join the military, they can own a semi-automatic rifle at that age. But Brown is for the change.The most prominent supporters of raising the age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle are the millennials 35 and under.

When it comes to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, Eastern Washington voters were evenly split with 46% of voters saying Congress should continue pushing for its repeal while 47% saying they were opposed to the repeal.