Dogs who attacked Spokane woman on Easter found in Stevens County

The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves.

Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when the dogs attacked. Reid saw what was happening, and jumped into action. She saved her daughter, but got some nasty wounds in the process. Both will be okay.

The Spokane Regional Animal Protection Service has been looking for the dogs ever since, but hasn't had any luck.

Then on Thursday, April 12, the Stevens County Sheriff's Office got unknowingly involved. The sheriff's office says a woman called deputies to a home on East Jumpoff Joe Road after she said two brown pitbull mixes attacked and bit her. The Sheriff's Office originally posted on Facebook asking if anyone knows who the dogs belong to, and if the owner could contact them. They were called again after reports that the aggressive dogs were roaming the area, and were a danger to people outside. One deputy said when he responded the dogs lunged at him.

Ultimately, after determining that there was no safe alternative to catching them, the dogs were put down.

After contacting vets, as well as Ashley Reid, deputies say they now believe that these two dogs they dealt with, are the same that attacked Reid and her daughter on Easter Sunday. They believe the owner hid the dogs in Stevens County. The owner could face criminal charges and be held civilly liable for any injuries the dogs inflicted.