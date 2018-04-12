UPDATE: SCRAPS searching for owner of two dogs that attacked wom - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: SCRAPS searching for owner of two dogs that attacked woman and daughter in Spokane and Stevens County

by Luke Thoburn, KHQ News Producer
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. -

The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) is looking for the owner of two pitbull mixes that viciously attacked a mother and her 9-year-old daughter on Easter.

The dogs were put down by the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office Thursday after they attacked another woman and lunged at a deputy.

SCRAPS says the dogs are chipped and they are currently working on tracking the owner. They also say one of the dogs was registered as dangerous for a previous attack and should have been muzzled and on a leash if let outside.

Since the owner did not honor the order from SCRAPS, they will face charges if located.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves.

Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when the dogs attacked. Reid saw what was happening, and jumped into action. She saved her daughter, but got some nasty wounds in the process. Both will be okay.

The Spokane Regional Animal Protection Service has been looking for the dogs ever since, but hasn't had any luck.

Then on Thursday, April 12, the Stevens County Sheriff's Office got unknowingly involved. The sheriff's office says a woman called deputies to a home on East Jumpoff Joe Road after she said two brown pitbull mixes attacked and bit her. The Sheriff's Office originally posted on Facebook asking if anyone knows who the dogs belong to, and if the owner could contact them. They were called again after reports that the aggressive dogs were roaming the area, and were a danger to people outside. One deputy said when he responded the dogs lunged at him.

Ultimately, after determining that there was no safe alternative to catching them, the dogs were put down.

After contacting vets, as well as Ashley Reid, deputies say they now believe that these two dogs they dealt with, are the same that attacked Reid and her daughter on Easter Sunday. They believe the owner hid the dogs in Stevens County. The owner could face criminal charges and be held civilly liable for any injuries the dogs inflicted. 

