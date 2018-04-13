Photo of Venezuela unrest wins World Press Photo contest

Photo of Venezuela unrest wins World Press Photo contestPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Massive project is in the works in Spokane, application hints it could be Amazon
Massive project is in the works in Spokane, application hints it could be Amazon
SPOKANE, Wash. - A pre-application for a massive warehouse facility was recently submitted to the Spokane County Building and Planning Department. Several Spokane County agencies are reviewing conceptual plans for the project titled “Project Rose,” which could be constructed near the Spokane International Airport. The name of the company is not listed on the application. However, the scale of the project is similar to that of other>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A pre-application for a massive warehouse facility was recently submitted to the Spokane County Building and Planning Department. Several Spokane County agencies are reviewing conceptual plans for the project titled “Project Rose,” which could be constructed near the Spokane International Airport. The name of the company is not listed on the application. However, the scale of the project is similar to that of other>>
Emergency Operations activation at Idaho nuclear plant caused by rupture of barrel with radioactive sludge
Emergency Operations activation at Idaho nuclear plant caused by rupture of barrel with radioactive sludge
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say the first known rupture of a barrel containing radioactive sludge at an eastern Idaho nuclear site might not be the last. That's because secretive record keeping during the Cold War makes it hard for officials to now know the exact contents of similar barrels.>>
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say the first known rupture of a barrel containing radioactive sludge at an eastern Idaho nuclear site might not be the last. That's because secretive record keeping during the Cold War makes it hard for officials to now know the exact contents of similar barrels.>>
Dogs who attacked Spokane woman on Easter found in Stevens County
Dogs who attacked Spokane woman on Easter found in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves. Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when>>
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves. Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when>>
Climber who died at Smith Rock from Coeur d’Alene
Climber who died at Smith Rock from Coeur d’AleneA climber who fell to his death Tuesday at Smith Rock State Park was from Coeur d’Alene. 20-year-old Alexander J. Reed fell roughly 200 feet, according to the Bend Bulletin. Reed was preparing to rappel. Reed was found on Misery Ridge trail around 8 a.m. According to the Spokesman-Review, there have been five deaths at Smith Rock in the last two years, according to the Bend Bulletin. Between 2002 and 2014 there were three deaths. Reed graduated from Lake City High Schoo...>>A climber who fell to his death Tuesday at Smith Rock State Park was from Coeur d’Alene. 20-year-old Alexander J. Reed fell roughly 200 feet, according to the Bend Bulletin. Reed was preparing to rappel. Reed was found on Misery Ridge trail around 8 a.m. According to the Spokesman-Review, there have been five deaths at Smith Rock in the last two years, according to the Bend Bulletin. Between 2002 and 2014 there were three deaths. Reed graduated from Lake City High Schoo...>>
FIRST ON KHQ: Clay Starbuck's Children Respond To Guilty Verdict
FIRST ON KHQ: Clay Starbuck's Children Respond To Guilty VerdictSPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has obtained a letter, sent to us by Clay Starbuck's sister, in which Clay and Channin Starbuck's children defend their father.
>>SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has obtained a letter, sent to us by Clay Starbuck's sister, in which Clay and Channin Starbuck's children defend their father.On Tuesday afternoon Clay Starbuck was found guilty of First-Degree Murder in the 2011 death of his ex-wife Channin Starbuck. the 42 year-old woman was found dead in her Deer Park home. >>
Idaho man arrested after woman says he chained her to bed
Idaho man arrested after woman says he chained her to bed
GARDEN CITY, Idaho - A Garden City, Idaho man was arrested Thursday morning after a woman told police that he chained and tied her to a bed. According to KTVB, police responded at around 5:45 a.m. to a report of a woman screaming for help in an apartment on Garrett Street. Inside the apartment was 30-year-old Carter Weyrauch and an unidentified woman. The woman told police that Weyrauch chained and tied her to the bed while>>
GARDEN CITY, Idaho - A Garden City, Idaho man was arrested Thursday morning after a woman told police that he chained and tied her to a bed. According to KTVB, police responded at around 5:45 a.m. to a report of a woman screaming for help in an apartment on Garrett Street. Inside the apartment was 30-year-old Carter Weyrauch and an unidentified woman. The woman told police that Weyrauch chained and tied her to the bed while>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Oops! Florida man tells police to search his dashcam footage, forgetting it will incriminate him in burglary
Oops! Florida man tells police to search his dashcam footage, forgetting it will incriminate him in burglary
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man ended up in jail after his dashboard camera showed police more than he intended. The Palm Beach Post reports that after 25-year-old Xavier Moran was involved in a crash on April 5, he told a sheriff's deputy he had been cut off by another driver and could prove it with his dashboard camera. He then signed a consent waiver to search the camera.>>
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man ended up in jail after his dashboard camera showed police more than he intended. The Palm Beach Post reports that after 25-year-old Xavier Moran was involved in a crash on April 5, he told a sheriff's deputy he had been cut off by another driver and could prove it with his dashboard camera. He then signed a consent waiver to search the camera.>>
Trump and White House aides fire back at Comey on Twitter following new book release
Trump and White House aides fire back at Comey on Twitter following new book release
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on former FBI Director James Comey (all times local): 8:40 a.m. Top White House aides are pushing back on a new book from former FBI director James Comey that depicts President Donald Trump as unethical and "untethered to the truth." White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter Friday:>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on former FBI Director James Comey (all times local): 8:40 a.m. Top White House aides are pushing back on a new book from former FBI director James Comey that depicts President Donald Trump as unethical and "untethered to the truth." White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter Friday:>>
Photo of Venezuela unrest wins World Press Photo contest
Photo of Venezuela unrest wins World Press Photo contest
AMSTERDAM (AP) - A spine-tingling photo of a young man on fire during clashes in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas during the protest against President Nicolas Maduro has won the World Press Photo of the Year. The photo by Agence France-Presse journalist Ronaldo Schemidt won both the overall honors and the category for Spot News Single on Thursday in Amsterdam.>>
AMSTERDAM (AP) - A spine-tingling photo of a young man on fire during clashes in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas during the protest against President Nicolas Maduro has won the World Press Photo of the Year. The photo by Agence France-Presse journalist Ronaldo Schemidt won both the overall honors and the category for Spot News Single on Thursday in Amsterdam.>>
Dogs who attacked Spokane woman on Easter found in Stevens County
Dogs who attacked Spokane woman on Easter found in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves. Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when>>
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves. Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when>>
Substitute teacher charged with running student 'fight club'
Substitute teacher charged with running student 'fight club'
MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) - A former substitute teacher is charged with supervising a student "fight club" at a Connecticut high school. Police say cellphone videos show 23-year-old Ryan Fish encouraging students as they slap each other in the middle of a classroom at Montville High School. Fish pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges including reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor. He has denied facilitating the fights and>>
MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) - A former substitute teacher is charged with supervising a student "fight club" at a Connecticut high school. Police say cellphone videos show 23-year-old Ryan Fish encouraging students as they slap each other in the middle of a classroom at Montville High School. Fish pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges including reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor. He has denied facilitating the fights and>>
Voters support raising the age limit for buying semi-automatic rifles
Voters support raising the age limit for buying semi-automatic rifles
Spokane, Wash. Eastern Washington voters have overwhelmingly backed raising the age limit to 21-years-old or older to purchase a semi-automatic rifle. But when it comes to repealing the Affordable Care Act, it's pretty much split down the middle. These could be factors in deciding the 5th District Congressional race between Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and her democratic opponent Lisa Brown. When it came down to raising the age from 18 to 21 to purchase....>>
Spokane, Wash. Eastern Washington voters have overwhelmingly backed raising the age limit to 21-years-old or older to purchase a semi-automatic rifle. But when it comes to repealing the Affordable Care Act, it's pretty much split down the middle. These could be factors in deciding the 5th District Congressional race between Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and her democratic opponent Lisa Brown. When it came down to raising the age from 18 to 21 to purchase....>>
Massive project is in the works in Spokane, application hints it could be Amazon
Massive project is in the works in Spokane, application hints it could be Amazon
SPOKANE, Wash. - A pre-application for a massive warehouse facility was recently submitted to the Spokane County Building and Planning Department. Several Spokane County agencies are reviewing conceptual plans for the project titled “Project Rose,” which could be constructed near the Spokane International Airport. The name of the company is not listed on the application. However, the scale of the project is similar to that of other>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A pre-application for a massive warehouse facility was recently submitted to the Spokane County Building and Planning Department. Several Spokane County agencies are reviewing conceptual plans for the project titled “Project Rose,” which could be constructed near the Spokane International Airport. The name of the company is not listed on the application. However, the scale of the project is similar to that of other>>
Spokane region hit by little league umpire shortage
Spokane region hit by little league umpire shortage
Spokane, Wash. Little league baseball is an American past time. Kids start playing as young as the age of three. But when you take away umpires or officials it threatens to reshape the game "I think the biggest thing is just that baseball was meant to be played with an umpire and has been for over 150 years," said Jason Peterson who's Parents like Jason are concerned that games without umpires or officials could get out of hand. The reason is that some parents become...>>
Spokane, Wash. Little league baseball is an American past time. Kids start playing as young as the age of three. But when you take away umpires or officials it threatens to reshape the game "I think the biggest thing is just that baseball was meant to be played with an umpire and has been for over 150 years," said Jason Peterson who's Parents like Jason are concerned that games without umpires or officials could get out of hand. The reason is that some parents become...>>
That stinks: semi-truck carrying manure overturns in Lacey
That stinks: semi-truck carrying manure overturns in Lacey
LACEY, Wash. - Well that stinks. A semi-truck carrying manure overturned on State Route 510 in Lacey Thursday. At this time, all southbound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Brooke Bova tweeted about 1:25 p.m. that manure is on the Marvin Road and Pacific roundabout. No word on how long it will take to clean up and open the road. Manure Truck dumped doo-doo ?? on Marvin & Pacific in the roundabout. All south I5 lanes>>
LACEY, Wash. - Well that stinks. A semi-truck carrying manure overturned on State Route 510 in Lacey Thursday. At this time, all southbound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Brooke Bova tweeted about 1:25 p.m. that manure is on the Marvin Road and Pacific roundabout. No word on how long it will take to clean up and open the road. Manure Truck dumped doo-doo ?? on Marvin & Pacific in the roundabout. All south I5 lanes>>
Parents to protest sex-ed by pulling students from class
Parents to protest sex-ed by pulling students from class
SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of parents have started a movement to protest sexual education in public schools. It’s called Sex-Ed Sit Out and according to their web site, they’re asking parents to pull their children from school on April 23rd to show that they don’t support how it’s being taught. The web site states “We are sick of the sexualization of our children that takes place everyday in the classrooms across our nation.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of parents have started a movement to protest sexual education in public schools. It’s called Sex-Ed Sit Out and according to their web site, they’re asking parents to pull their children from school on April 23rd to show that they don’t support how it’s being taught. The web site states “We are sick of the sexualization of our children that takes place everyday in the classrooms across our nation.>>