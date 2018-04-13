Trump lawyers tell judge material seized from Michael Cohen is p - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump lawyers tell judge material seized from Michael Cohen is protected by attorney-client privilege

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on efforts by President Donald Trump's personal attorney to prevent the government from using materials it found in a search of his office and residence (all times local):

President Trump's lawyers have told a judge that the material seized in the raid on Michael Cohen's property is protected by attorney-client privilege.

In a hearing on Friday in Manhattan a federal judge heard arguments as Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen seeks a temporary restraining order to block federal investigators from using the records seized during the raid of his office Monday.

Lawyers for both Cohen and Trump said they wanted to review the records seized before federal prosecutors begin examining them.
 
12 p.m.
 
A judicial hearing has adjourned until 2 p.m. on efforts by President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to prevent federal investigators from using materials the FBI seized in a search of his Manhattan office, apartment and hotel room this week.
 
Before the adjournment, lawyers for Trump and Cohen told a federal judge in New York that they believe some of the documents and devices seized from Cohen during an FBI raid are protected by attorney-client privilege, and they want a chance to review the material before prosecutors get to examine them.
 
Prosecutors and the attorneys for Cohen and Trump appeared before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood on Friday in Manhattan.
 
Cohen's attorneys say they want a chance to review documents seized in the raid on Monday and specify items they believe aren't relevant to the investigation.
 
An attorney for the president, Joanna Hendon, told the judge that Trump has "an acute interest in this matter."
 
___
 
11:25 a.m.
 
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, have told a federal judge in New York that they believe some of the documents and devices seized from Cohen during an FBI raid are protected by attorney-client privilege, and they want a chance to review the material before prosecutors get to examine them.
 
Prosecutors and the attorneys for Cohen and Trump appeared before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood on Friday in Manhattan.
 
Cohen's attorneys say they want a chance to review documents seized in the raid on Monday and specify items they believe aren't relevant to the investigation.
 
An attorney for the president, Joanna Hendon, told the judge that Trump has "an acute interest in this matter."
 
The hearing was ongoing.
 
___
 
8:45 a.m.
 
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is trying to prevent the government from using materials it found in a search of his office and residence this week.
 
A federal prosecutor's office says there will be a hearing Friday to address a temporary restraining order sought by Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
 
Federal agents raided Cohen's Manhattan office and residence on Monday, seizing records on topics, including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
 
Trump, who in the last month has escalated his attacks on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, said it was a "disgrace" that the FBI "broke into" his lawyer's office. He called Mueller's investigation "an attack on our country."
 
___
 
12:30 a.m.
 
A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
 
Spokesman Jordan Prince said in an email late Thursday that a hearing is set for Friday morning. He did not disclose the reason for the court proceeding.
 
Federal agents raided Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
 
Trump, who in the last month has escalated his attacks on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, said it was a "disgrace" that the FBI "broke into" his lawyer's office. He called Mueller's investigation "an attack on our country."

