Will Ferrell hospitalized following serious crash in Orange County

Spokane, Wash. Little league baseball is an American past time. Kids start playing as young as the age of three. But when you take away umpires or officials it threatens to reshape the game "I think the biggest thing is just that baseball was meant to be played with an umpire and has been for over 150 years," said Jason Peterson who's Parents like Jason are concerned that games without umpires or officials could get out of hand. The reason is that some parents become...