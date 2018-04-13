Will Ferrell hospitalized following serious crash in Orange Coun - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Will Ferrell hospitalized following serious crash in Orange County

KHQ.COM - Will Ferrell has been hospitalized following a serious car crash in Orange County Thursday night according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The crash happened around 11pm and involved two vehicles on I-5. The car Ferrell was in flipped after it was hit by another car.

All four people in Ferrell's car at the time were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video footage taken at the scene Ferrell conscious, alert and talking on a cell phone while being loaded into an ambulance. It's unclear if he's been released from the hospital.

  Massive project is in the works in Spokane, application hints it could be Amazon

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A pre-application for a massive warehouse facility was recently submitted to the Spokane County Building and Planning Department. Several Spokane County agencies are reviewing conceptual plans for the project titled "Project Rose," which could be constructed near the Spokane International Airport. The name of the company is not listed on the application. However, the scale of the project is similar to that of other 

  Emergency Operations activation at Idaho nuclear plant caused by rupture of barrel with radioactive sludge

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say the first known rupture of a barrel containing radioactive sludge at an eastern Idaho nuclear site might not be the last. That's because secretive record keeping during the Cold War makes it hard for officials to now know the exact contents of similar barrels.

  Dogs who attacked Spokane woman on Easter found in Stevens County

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves. Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when 

  Will Ferrell hospitalized following serious crash in Orange County

    KHQ.COM - Will Ferrell has been hospitalized following a serious car crash in Orange County Thursday night according to the Hollywood Reporter. The crash happened around 11pm and involved two vehicles on I-5. The car Ferrell was in flipped after it was hit by another car. All four people in Ferrell's car at the time were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

  Trump lawyers tell judge material seized from Michael Cohen is protected by attorney-client privilege

    NEW YORK (AP) - President Trump's lawyers have told a judge that the material seized in the raid on Michael Cohen's property is protected by attorney-client privilege. In a hearing on Friday in Manhattan a federal judge heard arguments as Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen seeks a temporary restraining order to block federal investigators from using the records seized during the raid of his office Monday.

  Oops! Florida man tells police to search his dashcam footage, forgetting it will incriminate him in burglary

    ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man ended up in jail after his dashboard camera showed police more than he intended.   The Palm Beach Post reports that after 25-year-old Xavier Moran was involved in a crash on April 5, he told a sheriff's deputy he had been cut off by another driver and could prove it with his dashboard camera. He then signed a consent waiver to search the camera.

