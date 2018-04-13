Trump pardons Cheney aide Scooter Libby

Trump pardons Cheney aide Scooter LibbyPosted: Updated:
Massive project is in the works in Spokane, application hints it could be Amazon
SPOKANE, Wash. - A pre-application for a massive warehouse facility was recently submitted to the Spokane County Building and Planning Department. Several Spokane County agencies are reviewing conceptual plans for the project titled “Project Rose,” which could be constructed near the Spokane International Airport. The name of the company is not listed on the application. However, the scale of the project is similar to that of other>>
Dogs who attacked Spokane woman on Easter found in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves. Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when>>
Emergency Operations activation at Idaho nuclear plant caused by rupture of barrel with radioactive sludge
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say the first known rupture of a barrel containing radioactive sludge at an eastern Idaho nuclear site might not be the last. That's because secretive record keeping during the Cold War makes it hard for officials to now know the exact contents of similar barrels.>>
Climber who died at Smith Rock from Coeur d’Alene
A climber who fell to his death Tuesday at Smith Rock State Park was from Coeur d'Alene. 20-year-old Alexander J. Reed fell roughly 200 feet, according to the Bend Bulletin. Reed was preparing to rappel. Reed was found on Misery Ridge trail around 8 a.m. According to the Spokesman-Review, there have been five deaths at Smith Rock in the last two years, according to the Bend Bulletin. Between 2002 and 2014 there were three deaths. Reed graduated from Lake City High School.
Will Ferrell hospitalized following serious crash in Orange County
KHQ.COM - Will Ferrell has been hospitalized following a serious car crash in Orange County Thursday night according to the Hollywood Reporter. The crash happened around 11pm and involved two vehicles on I-5. The car Ferrell was in flipped after it was hit by another car. All four people in Ferrell's car at the time were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.>>
Oops! Florida man tells police to search his dashcam footage, forgetting it will incriminate him in burglary
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man ended up in jail after his dashboard camera showed police more than he intended. The Palm Beach Post reports that after 25-year-old Xavier Moran was involved in a crash on April 5, he told a sheriff's deputy he had been cut off by another driver and could prove it with his dashboard camera. He then signed a consent waiver to search the camera.>>
Federal agency monitoring death of teen trapped by van seat
CINCINNATI (AP) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's monitoring what happened to a teenage boy in Ohio who became trapped by a Honda minivan rear bench seat and died. The agency said Friday it's been in contact with local authorities and Honda "to understand all of the facts related to this tragic incident.">>
Trump pardons Cheney aide Scooter Libby
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's pardon of I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney (all times local): 1:25 a.m. President Donald Trump has issued a full pardon to I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement Friday that Trump has issued the pardon. Libby is Cheney's former chief of staff.
Trump lawyers tell judge material seized from Michael Cohen is protected by attorney-client privilege
NEW YORK (AP) - President Trump's lawyers have told a judge that the material seized in the raid on Michael Cohen's property is protected by attorney-client privilege. In a hearing on Friday in Manhattan a federal judge heard arguments as Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen seeks a temporary restraining order to block federal investigators from using the records seized during the raid of his office Monday.>>
Oops! Florida man tells police to search his dashcam footage, forgetting it will incriminate him in burglary
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man ended up in jail after his dashboard camera showed police more than he intended. The Palm Beach Post reports that after 25-year-old Xavier Moran was involved in a crash on April 5, he told a sheriff's deputy he had been cut off by another driver and could prove it with his dashboard camera. He then signed a consent waiver to search the camera.>>
Trump and White House aides fire back at Comey on Twitter following new book release
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on former FBI Director James Comey (all times local): 8:40 a.m. Top White House aides are pushing back on a new book from former FBI director James Comey that depicts President Donald Trump as unethical and "untethered to the truth." White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter Friday:>>
Photo of Venezuela unrest wins World Press Photo contest
AMSTERDAM (AP) - A spine-tingling photo of a young man on fire during clashes in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas during the protest against President Nicolas Maduro has won the World Press Photo of the Year. The photo by Agence France-Presse journalist Ronaldo Schemidt won both the overall honors and the category for Spot News Single on Thursday in Amsterdam.>>
Dogs who attacked Spokane woman on Easter found in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves. Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when>>
Substitute teacher charged with running student 'fight club'
MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) - A former substitute teacher is charged with supervising a student "fight club" at a Connecticut high school. Police say cellphone videos show 23-year-old Ryan Fish encouraging students as they slap each other in the middle of a classroom at Montville High School. Fish pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges including reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor. He has denied facilitating the fights and>>
Voters support raising the age limit for buying semi-automatic rifles
Spokane, Wash. Eastern Washington voters have overwhelmingly backed raising the age limit to 21-years-old or older to purchase a semi-automatic rifle. But when it comes to repealing the Affordable Care Act, it's pretty much split down the middle. These could be factors in deciding the 5th District Congressional race between Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and her democratic opponent Lisa Brown. When it came down to raising the age from 18 to 21 to purchase....>>
