Federal agency monitoring death of teen trapped by van seat

CINCINNATI (AP) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's monitoring what happened to a teenage boy in Ohio who became trapped by a Honda minivan rear bench seat and died.
 
The agency said Friday it's been in contact with local authorities and Honda "to understand all of the facts related to this tragic incident."
 
Sixteen-year-old Kyle Plush died Tuesday after becoming trapped inside a 2004 Honda Odyssey. A coroner says Plush died of asphyxiation due to "chest compression."
 
Plush made two 911 calls Tuesday afternoon begging for help from a parking lot at Seven Hills School in Cincinnati. Two Cincinnati police officers and a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy searched but failed to locate him.
 
A Cincinnati police spokesman said Friday the department has verified that the minivan wasn't subject to recalls.

  Massive project is in the works in Spokane, application hints it could be Amazon

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A pre-application for a massive warehouse facility was recently submitted to the Spokane County Building and Planning Department. Several Spokane County agencies are reviewing conceptual plans for the project titled "Project Rose," which could be constructed near the Spokane International Airport. The name of the company is not listed on the application. However, the scale of the project is similar to that of other 

  Dogs who attacked Spokane woman on Easter found in Stevens County

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves. Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when 

  Emergency Operations activation at Idaho nuclear plant caused by rupture of barrel with radioactive sludge

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say the first known rupture of a barrel containing radioactive sludge at an eastern Idaho nuclear site might not be the last. That's because secretive record keeping during the Cold War makes it hard for officials to now know the exact contents of similar barrels.

  Federal agency monitoring death of teen trapped by van seat

    CINCINNATI (AP) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's monitoring what happened to a teenage boy in Ohio who became trapped by a Honda minivan rear bench seat and died. The agency said Friday it's been in contact with local authorities and Honda "to understand all of the facts related to this tragic incident."

  Trump pardons Cheney aide Scooter Libby

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's pardon of I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney (all times local):   1:25 a.m.   President Donald Trump has issued a full pardon to I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney.   White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement Friday that Trump has issued the pardon.   Libby is Cheney's former chief of sta...
  Will Ferrell hospitalized following serious crash in Orange County

    KHQ.COM - Will Ferrell has been hospitalized following a serious car crash in Orange County Thursday night according to the Hollywood Reporter. The crash happened around 11pm and involved two vehicles on I-5. The car Ferrell was in flipped after it was hit by another car. All four people in Ferrell's car at the time were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

