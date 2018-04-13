Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart announces his run fo - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart announces his run for Spokane Mayor 2019

Posted: Updated:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart has announced he's running for Spokane Mayor 2019.

Stuckart made the the announcement Friday at the old McKinley School. He said he loves working for the city of Spokane and wants to make Spokane the best city that it can be.

"I wake up every morning trying to make Spokane a better city, not a new Boise, not a new Portland, or the next Seattle. Our city has too much history, too much grit and too much in intestinal fortitude to waive our right to be anything but the best city in the inner mountain west."

Stuckart also addressed the need for affordable housing while preserving the history of Spokane's neighborhoods, safer streets by employing more police, sustainable firefighter staffing levels, and a higher median income.

"I want to implement and enforce the laws passed and adopted by our City Council. I want to serve as a trusted leader for the city employees who are out there catching bad guys, putting out fires and filling our pot holes. I want us to continue embracing urbanism and smart development... the projects that get people in housing and make Spokane a happening destination and permanent landing for families looking for a new place to call home. I want to protect the history and character of our neighborhoods while getting more of our neighbors in quality housing.  I want to bridge the gap between landlords and tenants and labor and management. I'm ready to have and lead those conversations on what it will take to put more police on our streets and sustain our firefighter staffing levels. I'm ready to see college graduated in our city stick around for good jobs." 

Stuckart also addressed his previous congressional run against for state representative in 2016 where he dropped out, again citing personal family issues as the reason he did so.

Stuckart also said he decided to announce his mayoral run so early, to give himself plenty of time to build financial support and support from citizens for what he stands for and wants to see Spokane become.



 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Massive project is in the works in Spokane, application hints it could be Amazon

    Massive project is in the works in Spokane, application hints it could be Amazon

    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-04-13 01:43:51 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A pre-application for a massive warehouse facility was recently submitted to the Spokane County Building and Planning Department. Several Spokane County agencies are reviewing conceptual plans for the project titled “Project Rose,” which could be constructed near the Spokane International Airport. The name of the company is not listed on the application. However, the scale of the project is similar to that of other 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A pre-application for a massive warehouse facility was recently submitted to the Spokane County Building and Planning Department. Several Spokane County agencies are reviewing conceptual plans for the project titled “Project Rose,” which could be constructed near the Spokane International Airport. The name of the company is not listed on the application. However, the scale of the project is similar to that of other 

    >>

  • Dogs who attacked Spokane woman on Easter found in Stevens County

    Dogs who attacked Spokane woman on Easter found in Stevens County

    Friday, April 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-04-13 06:21:06 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves. Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when 

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves. Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when 

    >>

  • Will Ferrell hospitalized following serious crash in Orange County

    Will Ferrell hospitalized following serious crash in Orange County

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:37:21 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Will Ferrell has been hospitalized following a serious car crash in Orange County Thursday night according to the Hollywood Reporter. The crash happened around 11pm and involved two vehicles on I-5. The car Ferrell was in flipped after it was hit by another car. All four people in Ferrell's car at the time were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Will Ferrell has been hospitalized following a serious car crash in Orange County Thursday night according to the Hollywood Reporter. The crash happened around 11pm and involved two vehicles on I-5. The car Ferrell was in flipped after it was hit by another car. All four people in Ferrell's car at the time were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Key lawmaker opposes drug testing for food stamp recipients

    Key lawmaker opposes drug testing for food stamp recipients

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:51:21 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The chairman of a House committee crafting a bill to overhaul the food stamp program says he opposes drug testing for participants. The comments by Rep. Mike Conaway come two days after The Associated Press reported that the White House was weighing a plan that would allow states to do just that. The Texas Republican, who chairs the Agriculture Committee, says he "generally opposes" drug testing in the Supplemental Food Assistance Program, th...

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The chairman of a House committee crafting a bill to overhaul the food stamp program says he opposes drug testing for participants. The comments by Rep. Mike Conaway come two days after The Associated Press reported that the White House was weighing a plan that would allow states to do just that. The Texas Republican, who chairs the Agriculture Committee, says he "generally opposes" drug testing in the Supplemental Food Assistance Program, th...

    >>

  • Elementary school janitor returns to work after arrest in undercover child sex sting

    Elementary school janitor returns to work after arrest in undercover child sex sting

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:47:21 GMT
    Canadian County Sheriff's OfficeCanadian County Sheriff's Office
    Canadian County Sheriff's OfficeCanadian County Sheriff's Office

    EL RENO, Okla. - The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office said it failed to let officials at Moore Public Schools in Oklahoma to know about the arrest of their janitor, Cameron Ford, who was busted during an undercover child sex sting. Capt. Adam Flowers told Oklahoma News 4 that a protocol was in place, but the department failed to follow through with their policy. “It was an oversight on our part. Moore is not at fault for this. They had no clue. He 

    >>

    EL RENO, Okla. - The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office said it failed to let officials at Moore Public Schools in Oklahoma to know about the arrest of their janitor, Cameron Ford, who was busted during an undercover child sex sting. Capt. Adam Flowers told Oklahoma News 4 that a protocol was in place, but the department failed to follow through with their policy. “It was an oversight on our part. Moore is not at fault for this. They had no clue. He 

    >>

  • Deported veteran becomes US citizen after California pardon

    Deported veteran becomes US citizen after California pardon

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:26 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:26:29 GMT
    Deported U.S. Army veteran Hector Barajas, pardoned by California's governor, was expected to become a U.S. citizen, April 13, 2018. (Facebook)Deported U.S. Army veteran Hector Barajas, pardoned by California's governor, was expected to become a U.S. citizen, April 13, 2018. (Facebook)
    Deported U.S. Army veteran Hector Barajas, pardoned by California's governor, was expected to become a U.S. citizen, April 13, 2018. (Facebook)Deported U.S. Army veteran Hector Barajas, pardoned by California's governor, was expected to become a U.S. citizen, April 13, 2018. (Facebook)

    SAN DIEGO (AP) - A decorated former U.S. Army paratrooper whose work on behalf of deported veterans has brought widespread attention to his cause has become a U.S. citizen    Hector Barajas beamed after taking his citizenship oath Friday at a government office in San Diego in full military uniform.  He choked up as he told reporters he was living the American Dream a second time. He was deported in 2010 to Mexico, where he founded a shelter for deported vetera...

    >>

    SAN DIEGO (AP) - A decorated former U.S. Army paratrooper whose work on behalf of deported veterans has brought widespread attention to his cause has become a U.S. citizen    Hector Barajas beamed after taking his citizenship oath Friday at a government office in San Diego in full military uniform.  He choked up as he told reporters he was living the American Dream a second time. He was deported in 2010 to Mexico, where he founded a shelter for deported vetera...

    >>
    •   