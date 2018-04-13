BLOOMSDAY DEADLINES APPROACHING FAST! April 17th for $20 mail-in entries

SPOKANE, Wash. - Runners, joggers and walkers planning to use the US Postal Service to mail in their Bloomsday entries have just a few more days to do so. Entries must be postmarked by Tuesday, April 17th to take advantage of the low $20.00 entry fee. Online entrants (www.bloomsdayrun.org) will have until April 22nd.



Bloomsday entry forms are available at area Washington Trust Banks, Albertsons and Safeway Stores, Franz Bakery Outlets, Premera Blue Cross, Holy Family Hospital and Sacred Heart Medical Center.



There's also a downloadable form on the Bloomsday website at http://www.bloomsdayrun.org/registration/register-by-mail. The 42nd Bloomsday will be Sunday, May 6th.