Rosauers Family Restaurant closing its doors after 36 years

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Rosauers Restaurant on N. Division at the "Y" is shutting its doors.

The restaurant has been in offering delicious and affordable meals to its customers for 36 years. A sign posted outside the entrance states that the last day of operation will be April 17th.

 

