Mad Minute stories from Friday, April 13th

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man ended up in jail after his dashboard camera showed police more than he intended.

The Palm Beach Post reports that after 25-year-old Xavier Moran was involved in a crash on April 5, he told a sheriff’s deputy he had been cut off by another driver and could prove it with his dashboard camera. He then signed a consent waiver to search the camera.

When the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy reviewed the footage, he saw Moran burglarizing a beauty store. Authorities say the video showed Moran taking a baseball bat from the trunk and someone using the bat to break the glass door to the store.

He was arrested Tuesday on burglary charges. Records don’t list a lawyer.

Hungry customers began calling Bull City Burger and Brewery in Durham, North Carolina, last month asking for its famous tarantula burgers.

The restaurant has been serving the eight-legged dish for the past three years during "Exotic Meat Month" — and this year will be no different.

Seth Gross, owner of Bull City Burger and Brewery, began introducing exotic food, including elk, crickets and chocolate-covered bugs, to the menu about seven years ago.

"He was just looking at what kind of food trends are out there and how people in other parts of the world eat — how they get their protein," Megan Cindrich, self-described "media maven" at Bull City Burger and Brewery, told Fox News. "He thought, 'Why not have the tarantula?'"

Thus, three years ago, the "Tarantula Challenge" was born.

Throughout the month of April, "adventurous" customers can enter a raffle to eat the unique burger with a side of "dirty fries" for $30. Once your name is picked, you have 48 hours to respond and arrange a date and time to come in.

"Should you be unable to call within the two-day period to claim your tarantula, it will be returned to the spider burrow and raffled off to another lucky winner," rules on the restaurant's website read.

Anyone who completes the challenge is given a free T-shirt with the restaurant's logo on it.

"There's no age limit, so it's really for an adventurous kid that likes to try new things — like kids that are eating spiders or ants already," Cindrich said.

The exclusive beef burger is topped with gruyere cheese, oven-roasted tarantula and spicy chili sauce. The tarantulas are "free-ranged" and certified edible, Cindrich explained.

Everyone has a unique way of consuming the large burger.

"One person took the tarantula off the burger, dipped it in ketchup and just popped it in there," Cindrich said.

The tarantula burger tastes like a crustacean, Cindrich described. It's crablike — salty but bitter, though the chili sauce adds a bit of heat to it.

The "Tarantula Challenge" will continue through the end of the month. So far six people have participated, with several more scheduled to come in.



April 13 (UPI) -- A Georgia collector who bought a stash of retro Nintendo games at a flea market discovered two of the cartridges were filled with packages of drugs.

Julian Turner of Newnan posted a video to YouTube showing him examining his day's flea market haul, which included multiple Nintendo Entertainment System games from the 1980s.

Turner said his interest was piqued when he noticed one of the cartridges, Rollergames, was the European/Australian PAL release. He said the game, and a copy of Golf, were also found to weigh about 50 percent more than they should have.

Turner opened the two cartridges and discovered they contained small packages of what appeared to be narcotics.

The Newnan Police Department opened an investigation into the discovery and detectives said the packages appear to have been inside the cartridges for a very long time before they ended up at the market.

Turner said he was researching his unusual discovery and found out that another copy of Golf purchased by a collector a few years ago was found to be filled with $5,000 cash in bills that dated from 1985.

April 13 (UPI) -- A break-in at an Australian zoo let 16 kangaroos escape the facility and hop through neighborhoods.

The Ballarat Wildlife Park in Victoria said CCTV footage shows a man in a mask cutting through a fence and entering the park's offices to search through drawers and cupboards.

The zoo said the burglar did not locate any money, but the damaged fence allowed up to 16 kangaroos to escape.

Zoo staff searched the streets of Ballarat on Friday to round up the brown kangaroos.

Park owner Greg Parker said the missing kangaroos were believed to have all been located by noon.

"We're going to do three counts through the day to make sure they're all back, there's 80 or so kangaroos in total here," he told The Courier newspaper.

Parker asked residents to remain on the lookout for brown kangaroos in case any of the marsupials remained on the loose.

One million aggressive bees have swarmed a Texas neighborhood and residents are unsure of what to do.

The bees have set up shop in an east El Paso home for about three years, but homeowners said the insects have lately become more aggressive. The couple told KFOX14 that they are worried about people who walk by the home and the children who go to school nearby.

Bee specialist Pyong Livingston went to the home to remove the hive but the bees became agitated during extraction. Rudy Reyes, a KFOX14 photographer, reported that he was stung eight times while shooting video of the bees.

"I went on top of the roof. I went there with my camera and he was with his helper," Reyes said. "As soon as they got there and opened the roof, the shingles from the roof, it was, like, believe me, it was like a horror movie -- seeing this swarm of bees just coming out in a black cloud. Within seconds, I started getting stung by bees. I got two in the eye, in the head, and I just went into my unit (vehicle). Even though I went into my unit, I still got bees inside my unit."

Livingston said there were about a million bees in the hive and were mixed, African and European bees. He said the bees were 20 to 30 times more aggressive than normal honeybees.

"We were swarmed. We found that, as soon as we opened up a little area, we thought there were maybe 20,000 bees," Livingston said. "It turns out to be over 100,000 bees. So they swarmed us and they started biting me all over, even with the suits."

The city of El Paso said the bees were "not the city's responsibility" and are the homeowner's duty to remove or exterminate them.

Livingston was able to remove some of the beehive but not all of it. In order to remove all the beehive, the walls would need to be opened and then closed after the hive is removed.

Bees become more active in the summer when it's warmer. There have been cases of people being killed by bees. In 2014, an Arizona man was killed after a group of very aggressive bees became angry by the sound of a lawnmower and attacked him, The Telegraph reported. He died of a heart attack following the swarm of bees attacking him.

April 12 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts detonated a military shell that a local fishing vessel dragged ashore Wednesday.

The Orleans Police Department shared photos of the rusty, unexploded military shell which found its way into a fishing dragger's net at about 10:30 a.m.

"Orleans Police and Fire personel closed the area until the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams arrived and secured the shell," the department said.

Police said the shell was still live, but too fragile to dismantle so it was transported to the end of the harbor. It was then detonated with C5 in a controlled environment to ensure any remaining gunpowder was burned off.

Orleans Police said the shell was likely used by the Air Force for target practice on the SS James Longstreet some time in the 1960s, making it more than 50 years old.

April 12 (UPI) -- A snake that slithered into the inner workings of a motorcycle was carefully removed from the engine on a street in Vietnam.

The owner of the motorcycle said he was riding in Hanoi on Sunday when he spotted a snake peeking out from inside the bike's engine compartment.

The man pulled over and solicited help from bystanders to help him dismantle the motorcycle and remove the snake.

A video of the incident shows the snake being pulled from deep inside the engine compartment. The men said it took about 15 minutes to get the serpent out of the vehicle.

April 13 (UPI) -- The Mackinac Bridge Authority is selling 2-ton pieces of the iconic bridge that connects the two peninsulas of Michigan.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority posted auctions on website GovDeals.com for seven individual 2-ton pieces of steel deck grating from the bridge.

The pieces are about 5 1/2 feet wide, 38 feet long and 5 inches thick.

The auction states buyers will have to sign "Hold Harmless agreements" due to the structural condition of the grating and the pieces' 60-years-old coats of lead-based paint.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority said it is willing to cut the pieces in half for ease of shipping.

According to a London bookmaker, Mary, Alice and Victoria are the frontrunners for the name of the next royal baby.

In case you didn't notice, yes, those are all girl names, yet William and Kate still haven't revealed the baby's gender.

Their third child will be the fifth in line for the british throne after grandfather Prince Charles, father William and older brother and sister, George and Charlotte.

Joe Crilly, a Bookmaker Spokesman explained, "As you can see at the top of the betting you've got Mary at 3/1, Alice at 6/1 and Victoria at 8/1 -- all girls' names there so a lot of the money coming in for the girls' names suggesting perhaps maybe someone has some inside knowledge. But after that you've got a couple of boys' names following, Albert and Arthur at 12/1, alongside Elizabeth."

As for whether insider information has caused girl names to be more popular than boys, Crilly says he's not sure why betters are leaning towards girls.

"I wouldn't be able to suggest that," he said. "But the money is certainly leaning that way. In the last few days we have cut a few of the prices for the boys' names, and at the bottom there we have put in Jack after Prince William went to go see Aston Villa play in mid-week and Jack Grealish scored the winner, so he's come into 33/1.."

Kate, the Princess of Cambridge is expected to go into labor this month, just weeks before the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

April 12 (UPI) -- A Washington state teacher shared photos of a student who got around the no-cellphones rule during a midterm by bringing in a vinyl record player.

Eric Saueracker, a teacher at Hudson's Bay High School in Vancouver, tweeted photos showing the student using a portable record player and headphones to listen to music while taking his physics midterm.

"Students are taking their Physics Midterm exam today. I said no cell phones, not even for music since they could be used to cheat," Saueracker tweeted. "This student brought in a record player and is bumping Kanye in his headphones right now."

Saueracker said in a follow-up tweet that the teen, who was listening to Kanye's album College Dropout, "aced" the exam.



