Search underway for woman who fell off falls in Snohomish County

(AP) - The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 22-year-old Monroe woman who fell over the falls at Cedar Ponds Lake and couldn't be found.



Sheriff spokeswoman Shari Ireton says the Search and Rescue Unit was called at about 6 p.m. Thursday after the woman fell off the falls at the lake, which are south of State Route 2 off Dagger Lake Road.



Swift-water rescue teams and other volunteers searched until about 11 p.m. Thursday but did not find the woman.



They continued the search on Friday.

4/13/2018 9:28:03 AM (GMT -7:00)