Pocatello police arrest escaped Idaho Falls inmate

(AP) - Police have apprehended an inmate who went missing from a correctional facility in Idaho Falls last week.



The Idaho State Journal reports Pocatello police arrested 27-year-old Skyler Eric Pulley early Saturday morning after he left the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center on the Tuesday before.



Pulley was booked into the Bannock County jail on a felony charge of escaping from custody.



The Idaho Department of Correction says Pulley was scheduled to be eligible for parole next year.



If an inmate is convicted of the escape charge, under state law the sentence for it would begin at the time when the inmate was scheduled to be released.



Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com

4/13/2018 8:17:03 AM (GMT -7:00)