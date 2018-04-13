Northern Washington winery looking to export to China - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Northern Washington winery looking to export to China

Posted: Updated:
BELLINGHAM, Wash. -

(AP) - The new owners of a northern Washington winery are looking to export products to China despite trading disputes between the U.S. and the Asian country.
  
China-based Sunking Finance Group purchased Mount Baker Vineyards from Randy Finley and Patricia Clark-Finley, who ran the Everson winery for more than 25 years.
  
The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that the new owners are looking to export wines to China.
  
Sunking's Senior Vice President Jeff Ou says China is experiencing a wine boom with retail sales increasing 20 percent a year.
  
Mount Baker Vineyards' new CEO Hui Kok says the move would bring in more jobs and could revitalize a part of Whatcom County.
  
The winery is currently closed for remodeling, but Kok says the tasting room is expected to reopen this summer.
  
___
  
Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/13/2018 1:59:00 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Massive project is in the works in Spokane, application hints it could be Amazon

    Massive project is in the works in Spokane, application hints it could be Amazon

    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-04-13 01:43:51 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A pre-application for a massive warehouse facility was recently submitted to the Spokane County Building and Planning Department. Several Spokane County agencies are reviewing conceptual plans for the project titled “Project Rose,” which could be constructed near the Spokane International Airport. The name of the company is not listed on the application. However, the scale of the project is similar to that of other 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A pre-application for a massive warehouse facility was recently submitted to the Spokane County Building and Planning Department. Several Spokane County agencies are reviewing conceptual plans for the project titled “Project Rose,” which could be constructed near the Spokane International Airport. The name of the company is not listed on the application. However, the scale of the project is similar to that of other 

    >>

  • Dogs who attacked Spokane woman on Easter found in Stevens County

    Dogs who attacked Spokane woman on Easter found in Stevens County

    Friday, April 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-04-13 06:21:06 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves. Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when 

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves. Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when 

    >>

  • Will Ferrell hospitalized following serious crash in Orange County

    Will Ferrell hospitalized following serious crash in Orange County

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:37:21 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Will Ferrell has been hospitalized following a serious car crash in Orange County Thursday night according to the Hollywood Reporter. The crash happened around 11pm and involved two vehicles on I-5. The car Ferrell was in flipped after it was hit by another car. All four people in Ferrell's car at the time were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Will Ferrell has been hospitalized following a serious car crash in Orange County Thursday night according to the Hollywood Reporter. The crash happened around 11pm and involved two vehicles on I-5. The car Ferrell was in flipped after it was hit by another car. All four people in Ferrell's car at the time were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Romaine lettuce sickens 35 people in 11 states

    Romaine lettuce sickens 35 people in 11 states

    Friday, April 13 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-04-13 23:13:37 GMT

    YUMA, Ariz. - The Centers for Disease Control says a multi-state E. coli outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people is linked to lettuce grown in Arizona. The CDC said Friday that 35 people across 11 states have become ill from chopped romaine lettuce from Yuma. According to the CDC, one person has become ill from the lettuce in Washington state and eight people have fallen ill in Idaho. Twenty-two individuals have been 

    >>

    YUMA, Ariz. - The Centers for Disease Control says a multi-state E. coli outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people is linked to lettuce grown in Arizona. The CDC said Friday that 35 people across 11 states have become ill from chopped romaine lettuce from Yuma. According to the CDC, one person has become ill from the lettuce in Washington state and eight people have fallen ill in Idaho. Twenty-two individuals have been 

    >>

  • Key lawmaker opposes drug testing for food stamp recipients

    Key lawmaker opposes drug testing for food stamp recipients

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:51:21 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The chairman of a House committee crafting a bill to overhaul the food stamp program says he opposes drug testing for participants. The comments by Rep. Mike Conaway come two days after The Associated Press reported that the White House was weighing a plan that would allow states to do just that. The Texas Republican, who chairs the Agriculture Committee, says he "generally opposes" drug testing in the Supplemental Food Assistance Program, th...

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The chairman of a House committee crafting a bill to overhaul the food stamp program says he opposes drug testing for participants. The comments by Rep. Mike Conaway come two days after The Associated Press reported that the White House was weighing a plan that would allow states to do just that. The Texas Republican, who chairs the Agriculture Committee, says he "generally opposes" drug testing in the Supplemental Food Assistance Program, th...

    >>

  • Elementary school janitor returns to work after arrest in undercover child sex sting

    Elementary school janitor returns to work after arrest in undercover child sex sting

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:47:21 GMT
    Canadian County Sheriff's OfficeCanadian County Sheriff's Office
    Canadian County Sheriff's OfficeCanadian County Sheriff's Office

    EL RENO, Okla. - The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office said it failed to let officials at Moore Public Schools in Oklahoma to know about the arrest of their janitor, Cameron Ford, who was busted during an undercover child sex sting. Capt. Adam Flowers told Oklahoma News 4 that a protocol was in place, but the department failed to follow through with their policy. “It was an oversight on our part. Moore is not at fault for this. They had no clue. He 

    >>

    EL RENO, Okla. - The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office said it failed to let officials at Moore Public Schools in Oklahoma to know about the arrest of their janitor, Cameron Ford, who was busted during an undercover child sex sting. Capt. Adam Flowers told Oklahoma News 4 that a protocol was in place, but the department failed to follow through with their policy. “It was an oversight on our part. Moore is not at fault for this. They had no clue. He 

    >>
    •   