Northern Washington winery looking to export to China

(AP) - The new owners of a northern Washington winery are looking to export products to China despite trading disputes between the U.S. and the Asian country.



China-based Sunking Finance Group purchased Mount Baker Vineyards from Randy Finley and Patricia Clark-Finley, who ran the Everson winery for more than 25 years.



The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that the new owners are looking to export wines to China.



Sunking's Senior Vice President Jeff Ou says China is experiencing a wine boom with retail sales increasing 20 percent a year.



Mount Baker Vineyards' new CEO Hui Kok says the move would bring in more jobs and could revitalize a part of Whatcom County.



The winery is currently closed for remodeling, but Kok says the tasting room is expected to reopen this summer.



4/13/2018 1:59:00 PM (GMT -7:00)