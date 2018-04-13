Northern Washington winery looking to export to China

Northern Washington winery looking to export to ChinaPosted: Updated:
Massive project is in the works in Spokane, application hints it could be Amazon
SPOKANE, Wash. - A pre-application for a massive warehouse facility was recently submitted to the Spokane County Building and Planning Department. Several Spokane County agencies are reviewing conceptual plans for the project titled “Project Rose,” which could be constructed near the Spokane International Airport. The name of the company is not listed on the application. However, the scale of the project is similar to that of other>>
Dogs who attacked Spokane woman on Easter found in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves. Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when>>
Will Ferrell hospitalized following serious crash in Orange County
KHQ.COM - Will Ferrell has been hospitalized following a serious car crash in Orange County Thursday night according to the Hollywood Reporter. The crash happened around 11pm and involved two vehicles on I-5. The car Ferrell was in flipped after it was hit by another car. All four people in Ferrell's car at the time were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.>>
Emergency Operations activation at Idaho nuclear plant caused by rupture of barrel with radioactive sludge
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say the first known rupture of a barrel containing radioactive sludge at an eastern Idaho nuclear site might not be the last. That's because secretive record keeping during the Cold War makes it hard for officials to now know the exact contents of similar barrels.>>
Climber who died at Smith Rock from Coeur d’Alene
Climber who died at Smith Rock from Coeur d’AleneA climber who fell to his death Tuesday at Smith Rock State Park was from Coeur d’Alene. 20-year-old Alexander J. Reed fell roughly 200 feet, according to the Bend Bulletin. Reed was preparing to rappel. Reed was found on Misery Ridge trail around 8 a.m. According to the Spokesman-Review, there have been five deaths at Smith Rock in the last two years, according to the Bend Bulletin. Between 2002 and 2014 there were three deaths. Reed graduated from Lake City High Schoo...>>A climber who fell to his death Tuesday at Smith Rock State Park was from Coeur d’Alene. 20-year-old Alexander J. Reed fell roughly 200 feet, according to the Bend Bulletin. Reed was preparing to rappel. Reed was found on Misery Ridge trail around 8 a.m. According to the Spokesman-Review, there have been five deaths at Smith Rock in the last two years, according to the Bend Bulletin. Between 2002 and 2014 there were three deaths. Reed graduated from Lake City High Schoo...>>
Oops! Florida man tells police to search his dashcam footage, forgetting it will incriminate him in burglary
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man ended up in jail after his dashboard camera showed police more than he intended. The Palm Beach Post reports that after 25-year-old Xavier Moran was involved in a crash on April 5, he told a sheriff's deputy he had been cut off by another driver and could prove it with his dashboard camera. He then signed a consent waiver to search the camera.>>
Romaine lettuce sickens 35 people in 11 states
YUMA, Ariz. - The Centers for Disease Control says a multi-state E. coli outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people is linked to lettuce grown in Arizona. The CDC said Friday that 35 people across 11 states have become ill from chopped romaine lettuce from Yuma. According to the CDC, one person has become ill from the lettuce in Washington state and eight people have fallen ill in Idaho. Twenty-two individuals have been>>
Key lawmaker opposes drug testing for food stamp recipients
WASHINGTON (AP) - The chairman of a House committee crafting a bill to overhaul the food stamp program says he opposes drug testing for participants. The comments by Rep. Mike Conaway come two days after The Associated Press reported that the White House was weighing a plan that would allow states to do just that. The Texas Republican, who chairs the Agriculture Committee, says he "generally opposes" drug testing in the Supplemental Food Assistance Program, th...>>
Elementary school janitor returns to work after arrest in undercover child sex sting
EL RENO, Okla. - The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office said it failed to let officials at Moore Public Schools in Oklahoma to know about the arrest of their janitor, Cameron Ford, who was busted during an undercover child sex sting. Capt. Adam Flowers told Oklahoma News 4 that a protocol was in place, but the department failed to follow through with their policy. “It was an oversight on our part. Moore is not at fault for this. They had no clue. He>>
Deported veteran becomes US citizen after California pardon
SAN DIEGO (AP) - A decorated former U.S. Army paratrooper whose work on behalf of deported veterans has brought widespread attention to his cause has become a U.S. citizen Hector Barajas beamed after taking his citizenship oath Friday at a government office in San Diego in full military uniform. He choked up as he told reporters he was living the American Dream a second time. He was deported in 2010 to Mexico, where he founded a shelter for deported vetera...>>
Northern Washington winery looking to export to China
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - The new owners of a northern Washington winery are looking to export products to China despite trading disputes between the U.S. and the Asian country. China-based Sunking Finance Group purchased Mount Baker Vineyards from Randy Finley and Patricia Clark-Finley, who ran the Everson winery for more than 25 years. The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that the new owners are looking to export wines to China. Sunking's Senior Vice President...>>
Pocatello police arrest escaped Idaho Falls inmate
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - Police have apprehended an inmate who went missing from a correctional facility in Idaho Falls last week. The Idaho State Journal reports Pocatello police arrested 27-year-old Skyler Eric Pulley early Saturday morning after he left the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center on the Tuesday before. Pulley was booked into the Bannock County jail on a felony charge of escaping from custody. The Idaho Department of Correction says Pulley was sche...>>
Search underway for woman who fell off falls in Snohomish County
MONROE, Wash. (AP) - The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 22-year-old Monroe woman who fell over the falls at Cedar Ponds Lake and couldn't be found. Sheriff spokeswoman Shari Ireton says the Search and Rescue Unit was called at about 6 p.m. Thursday after the woman fell off the falls at the lake, which are south of State Route 2 off Dagger Lake Road. Swift-water rescue teams and other volunteers searched until about 11 p.m.>>
Rosauers Family Restaurant closing its doors after 36 years
BLOOMSDAY DEADLINES APPROACHING FAST! April 17th for $20 mail-in entries
SPOKANE, Wash. - Runners, joggers and walkers planning to use the US Postal Service to mail in their Bloomsday entries have just a few more days to do so. Entries must be postmarked by Tuesday, April 17th to take advantage of the low $20.00 entry fee. Online entrants will have until April 22nd.>>
Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart announces his run for Spokane Mayor 2019
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart has announced he's running for Spokane Mayor 2019. Stuckart made the the announcement Friday at McKinley School. He said he loves working for the city of Spokane and wants to make Spokane the best city that it can be. "I wake up every morning trying to make Spokane a better city, not a new Boise, not a new Portland, or the next Seattle.>>
