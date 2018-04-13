Elementary school janitor returns to work after arrest in underc - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Elementary school janitor returns to work after arrest in undercover child sex sting

EL RENO, Okla. -

A Sheriff’s office in Oklahoma said it failed to let officials at Moore Public Schools know about the arrest of their janitor, Cameron Ford, who was busted during an undercover child sex sting.

According to a release from the Canadian County Sheriff's Office, Ford was arrested on April 6 after he drove to Mustang to have sex with an underage girl.

The investigation began on April 3, after Ford sent a Facebook private message to an undercover deputy pretending to be a 14-year-old girl. In Ford’s message, he said he thought the girl was pretty, and described himself as a “true gentlemen looking for someone to begin a relationship with.”

Ford was arrested by Sheriff’s Investigators at the Mustang Walmart after he arrived to pick up the young girl. Once in custody, Ford told authorities that he was sexually attracted to kids, and that he worked as a janitor at the Apple Creek Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma.

Canadian County Sheriff's Office Capt. Adam Flowers told Oklahoma News 4 that a protocol was in place to notify the school of his arrest, but the department failed to follow through with their policy.

“It was an oversight on our part. Moore is not at fault for this. They had no clue. He just walked back in after he bonded out like nothing ever happened.”

As a result, Ford returned to work at Apple Creek Elementary after he made bail.

Officials with Moore Public Schools said the district didn’t become aware of Ford’s arrest until they saw it in the media days later.

“Once the information was received, contact with Mr. Ford was made at Apple Creek Elementary just before noon, where he immediately tendered his resignation," the district said in a statement.

Authorities say the mistake was unacceptable.

“There’s no excuse and we feel horribly about it and sorry for the miscommunication,” said Capt. Flowers.

“We do put kids as a number one priority and this is why we do this program, and this is why we are so active and proactive at catching these predators," Capt. Flowers said. "We feel horrible that something just as simple as reaching out to the district to say that this happened, we want to let everybody know that that was not our intention.”

    •   