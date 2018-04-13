School bans homework in favor of family time

A school in Montreal has a homework policy that has students thrilled-- there isn't any.

Elizabeth Ballantyne elementary school in Montreal has instituted the homework ban so that children can spend more quality time with their families.

Michael Brown, the school’s principal, told CTV News that students shouldn't spend all day at school working and then be expected to complete more work at home.

“We want students to be at home being with their (families), being with their friends, playing and being children,” Brown told CTV News.

According to CBC News, the students complete assignments in class before they are sent home.

“The best kind of homework is eating healthy, getting a good night’s sleep and being ready for the next day of school,” Brown told CBC News.

Brown said he does encourage parents to read with their children at home.

Other schools have followed in Ecole Elizabeth Ballantyne's footsteps, after some research found that homework has little to no benefit for children through sixth grade. According to the same study, it has a tendency to cause stress, and arguments between parents and children.

But not everyone agrees with the no-homework movement. Some say that homework is important for reviewing what students have learned in class.

“Those study skills, those work habits they develop by doing their homework will help them succeed throughout their lives,” Steven Erdelyi, head of Solomon Schechter Academy told CTV News.

The no-homework initiative started in November. Teachers said they have seen calmer students within the school’s hallways.