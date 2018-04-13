Enhanced TSA screening procedures take full effect Saturday

New Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening procedures will take full effect at airports around the country starting on Saturday.

Travelers must go through more enhanced screening for carry-on items.

The procedures have been phased in over the past few months in an effort to raise the baseline for airplane security.

Passengers are already required to remove electronic devices larger than a cell phone like laptops, tablets, and game consoles from their bags. Under the new procedure, those items must go into a separate bin.

You might also have to separate other items from bags such as food, powders, or anything that could obstruct the views from the X-Ray machine.

Travelers are encouraged to organize their carry-on bags and keep them uncluttered to ease the screening process and keep the lines moving.

There may be minimal changes to what passengers can bring through TSA checkpoints when it comes to food and items that comply with the 3-1-1 rule for liquids.

Items that cannot be identified and resolved at the checkpoint are prohibited from entering the cabin of the aircraft.

The new measures do not apply to travelers enrolled in TSA Pre-check.