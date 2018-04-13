The Latest: UK claims 'successful attack' on Syrian facility

The Latest: UK claims 'successful attack' on Syrian facilityPosted: Updated:
Massive project is in the works in Spokane, application hints it could be Amazon
SPOKANE, Wash. - A pre-application for a massive warehouse facility was recently submitted to the Spokane County Building and Planning Department. Several Spokane County agencies are reviewing conceptual plans for the project titled “Project Rose,” which could be constructed near the Spokane International Airport. The name of the company is not listed on the application. However, the scale of the project is similar to that of other>>
UPDATE: SCRAPS searching for owner of two dogs that attacked woman and daughter in Spokane and Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves. Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when>>
Will Ferrell hospitalized following serious crash in Orange County
KHQ.COM - Will Ferrell has been hospitalized following a serious car crash in Orange County Thursday night according to the Hollywood Reporter. The crash happened around 11pm and involved two vehicles on I-5. The car Ferrell was in flipped after it was hit by another car. All four people in Ferrell's car at the time were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.>>
Emergency Operations activation at Idaho nuclear plant caused by rupture of barrel with radioactive sludge
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say the first known rupture of a barrel containing radioactive sludge at an eastern Idaho nuclear site might not be the last. That's because secretive record keeping during the Cold War makes it hard for officials to now know the exact contents of similar barrels.>>
Climber who died at Smith Rock from Coeur d’Alene
Climber who died at Smith Rock from Coeur d’AleneA climber who fell to his death Tuesday at Smith Rock State Park was from Coeur d’Alene. 20-year-old Alexander J. Reed fell roughly 200 feet, according to the Bend Bulletin. Reed was preparing to rappel. Reed was found on Misery Ridge trail around 8 a.m. According to the Spokesman-Review, there have been five deaths at Smith Rock in the last two years, according to the Bend Bulletin. Between 2002 and 2014 there were three deaths. Reed graduated from Lake City High Schoo...>>A climber who fell to his death Tuesday at Smith Rock State Park was from Coeur d’Alene. 20-year-old Alexander J. Reed fell roughly 200 feet, according to the Bend Bulletin. Reed was preparing to rappel. Reed was found on Misery Ridge trail around 8 a.m. According to the Spokesman-Review, there have been five deaths at Smith Rock in the last two years, according to the Bend Bulletin. Between 2002 and 2014 there were three deaths. Reed graduated from Lake City High Schoo...>>
Oops! Florida man tells police to search his dashcam footage, forgetting it will incriminate him in burglary
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man ended up in jail after his dashboard camera showed police more than he intended. The Palm Beach Post reports that after 25-year-old Xavier Moran was involved in a crash on April 5, he told a sheriff's deputy he had been cut off by another driver and could prove it with his dashboard camera. He then signed a consent waiver to search the camera.>>
The Latest: UK claims 'successful attack' on Syrian facility
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on U.S. missile strikes on Syria (all times local): 9 p.m. President Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program. Trump spoke from the White House Friday night. He says a "combined operation" with France and the United Kingdom is underway. Trump says that last Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad deployed chemi...>>
City Council President Ben Stuckart running for mayor
Spokane, Wash. Two-term City Council President Ben Stuckart is no stranger when it comes to running for office.On Friday afternoon he resurrected his mayoral campaign that was suspended while he was pursuing Eastern Washington's congressional seat. But Stuckart dropped out of that race in June citing family health concerns On Friday afternoon, City Council President Ben Stuckart made his announcement. Stuckart used the old McKinley school building as a backdrop...>>
79-year-old murder victim's roommate investigated
Spokane, Wash. It's been more than a month since Stephanie Standen was last seen by her roommate Eugene Jupp. But according to court documents he says he heard her in her bedroom three to four days before her body was found. Jupp and Standen were once roommates at a house on West 15th next to Roosevelt Elementary School. According to court documents Jupps was not close with Standen and did not report her missing. But she was reported missing by adult protective services...>>
UPDATE: SCRAPS searching for owner of two dogs that attacked woman and daughter in Spokane and Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves. Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when>>
Spokane tattoo parlor offers $13 tattoos in honor of Friday the 13th
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane tattoo parlor is giving people the chance to get cheap ink in honor of Friday the 13th. River City Tattoo on Northwest Blvd. had a line out the door Friday. Patrons pay $13 for the tattoo and a lucky $7 tip, bringing their grand total to $20. They can choose between roughly 100 pre-designed tattoos. The artists plan on doing around 400 tattoos and will work around the clock until they are out of supplies. It’s not too late if you want to get inked up.>>
Enhanced TSA screening procedures take full effect Saturday
Enhanced TSA screening procedures take full effect SaturdayNew Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening procedures will take full effect at airports around the country starting on Saturday. Travelers must go through more enhanced screening for carry-on items. The procedures have been phased in over the past few months in an effort to raise the baseline for airplane security. Passengers are already required to remove electronic devices larger than a cell phone like laptops, tablets, and game consoles from their bags....>>New Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening procedures will take full effect at airports around the country starting on Saturday. Travelers must go through more enhanced screening for carry-on items. The procedures have been phased in over the past few months in an effort to raise the baseline for airplane security. Passengers are already required to remove electronic devices larger than a cell phone like laptops, tablets, and game consoles from their bags....>>
Justice Dept further pressures some sanctuary jurisdictions
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - The Justice Department has sent another round of letters to the so-called sanctuary cities of Seattle and Oakland and the state of Vermont demanding further proof that they are cooperating with immigration authorities. The letters sent Thursday warn that the department could use subpoena power to force Seattle and Vermont to provide documents. The department is seeking a legal opinion from Oakland on whether>>
Missing Pullman girl found safe, reunited with mother
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police officers are searching for an 11-year old little girl with medium/long dirty blonde hair. She was last seen around 3:20 pm on SE Klemgard wearing a grey Thor t-shirt w/ black sleeves & black leggings. Call 911 if you have any information that may assist in locating this child.>>
School bans homework in favor of family time
MONTREAL - A school in Montreal has a homework policy that has students thrilled-- there isn't any. Elizabeth Ballantyne elementary school in Montreal has instituted the homework ban so that children can spend more quality time with their families. Michael Brown, the school’s principal, told CTV News that students shouldn't spend all day at school working and then be expected to complete more work at home. “We want students to>>
Romaine lettuce sickens 35 people in 11 states
YUMA, Ariz. - The Centers for Disease Control says a multi-state E. coli outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people is linked to lettuce grown in Arizona. The CDC said Friday that 35 people across 11 states have become ill from chopped romaine lettuce from Yuma. According to the CDC, one person has become ill from the lettuce in Washington state and eight people have fallen ill in Idaho. Twenty-two individuals have been>>
