Spokane tattoo parlor offers $13 tattoos in honor of Friday the 13th

A Spokane tattoo parlor is giving people the chance to get cheap ink in honor of Friday the 13th.

River City Tattoo on Northwest Blvd. had a line out the door Friday.

Patrons pay $13 for the tattoo and a lucky $7 tip, bringing their grand total to $20. They can choose between roughly 100 pre-designed tattoos.

The artists plan on doing around 400 tattoos and will work around the clock until they are out of supplies.

It’s not too late if you want to get inked up. They could go as late as midnight.