Spokane tattoo parlor offers $13 tattoos in honor of Friday the - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane tattoo parlor offers $13 tattoos in honor of Friday the 13th

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Spokane tattoo parlor is giving people the chance to get cheap ink in honor of Friday the 13th.

River City Tattoo on Northwest Blvd. had a line out the door Friday.

Patrons pay $13 for the tattoo and a lucky $7 tip, bringing their grand total to $20. They can choose between roughly 100 pre-designed tattoos.

The artists plan on doing around 400 tattoos and will work around the clock until they are out of supplies.

It’s not too late if you want to get inked up. They could go as late as midnight.  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Massive project is in the works in Spokane, application hints it could be Amazon

    Massive project is in the works in Spokane, application hints it could be Amazon

    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-04-13 01:43:51 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A pre-application for a massive warehouse facility was recently submitted to the Spokane County Building and Planning Department. Several Spokane County agencies are reviewing conceptual plans for the project titled “Project Rose,” which could be constructed near the Spokane International Airport. The name of the company is not listed on the application. However, the scale of the project is similar to that of other 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A pre-application for a massive warehouse facility was recently submitted to the Spokane County Building and Planning Department. Several Spokane County agencies are reviewing conceptual plans for the project titled “Project Rose,” which could be constructed near the Spokane International Airport. The name of the company is not listed on the application. However, the scale of the project is similar to that of other 

    >>

  • UPDATE: SCRAPS searching for owner of two dogs that attacked woman and daughter in Spokane and Stevens County

    UPDATE: SCRAPS searching for owner of two dogs that attacked woman and daughter in Spokane and Stevens County

    Friday, April 13 2018 9:55 PM EDT2018-04-14 01:55:29 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves. Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when 

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves. Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when 

    >>

  • Will Ferrell hospitalized following serious crash in Orange County

    Will Ferrell hospitalized following serious crash in Orange County

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:37:21 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Will Ferrell has been hospitalized following a serious car crash in Orange County Thursday night according to the Hollywood Reporter. The crash happened around 11pm and involved two vehicles on I-5. The car Ferrell was in flipped after it was hit by another car. All four people in Ferrell's car at the time were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Will Ferrell has been hospitalized following a serious car crash in Orange County Thursday night according to the Hollywood Reporter. The crash happened around 11pm and involved two vehicles on I-5. The car Ferrell was in flipped after it was hit by another car. All four people in Ferrell's car at the time were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • The Latest: UK claims 'successful attack' on Syrian facility

    The Latest: UK claims 'successful attack' on Syrian facility

    Friday, April 13 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-04-14 02:57:54 GMT

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on U.S. missile strikes on Syria (all times local): 9 p.m. President Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program. Trump spoke from the White House Friday night. He says a "combined operation" with France and the United Kingdom is underway.  Trump says that last Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad deployed chemi...

    >>

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on U.S. missile strikes on Syria (all times local): 9 p.m. President Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program. Trump spoke from the White House Friday night. He says a "combined operation" with France and the United Kingdom is underway.  Trump says that last Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad deployed chemi...

    >>

  • City Council President Ben Stuckart running for mayor

    City Council President Ben Stuckart running for mayor

    Friday, April 13 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-14 02:32:41 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. Two-term City Council President Ben Stuckart is no stranger when it comes to running for office.On Friday afternoon he resurrected his mayoral campaign that was suspended while he was pursuing Eastern Washington's congressional seat. But Stuckart dropped out of that race in June citing family health concerns On Friday afternoon, City Council President Ben Stuckart made his announcement. Stuckart used the old McKinley school building as a backdrop...

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. Two-term City Council President Ben Stuckart is no stranger when it comes to running for office.On Friday afternoon he resurrected his mayoral campaign that was suspended while he was pursuing Eastern Washington's congressional seat. But Stuckart dropped out of that race in June citing family health concerns On Friday afternoon, City Council President Ben Stuckart made his announcement. Stuckart used the old McKinley school building as a backdrop...

    >>

  • 79-year-old murder victim's roommate investigated

    79-year-old murder victim's roommate investigated

    Friday, April 13 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-04-14 02:20:21 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. It's been more than a month since Stephanie Standen was last seen by her roommate Eugene Jupp. But according to court documents he says he heard her in her bedroom three to four days before her body was found. Jupp and Standen were once roommates at a house on West 15th next to Roosevelt Elementary School. According to court documents Jupps was not close with Standen and did not report her missing. But she was reported missing by adult protective services...

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. It's been more than a month since Stephanie Standen was last seen by her roommate Eugene Jupp. But according to court documents he says he heard her in her bedroom three to four days before her body was found. Jupp and Standen were once roommates at a house on West 15th next to Roosevelt Elementary School. According to court documents Jupps was not close with Standen and did not report her missing. But she was reported missing by adult protective services...

    >>
    •   