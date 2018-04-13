79-year-old murder victim's roommate investigated

It's been more than a month since Stephanie Standen was last seen by her roommate Eugene Jupp. But according to court documents he says he heard her in her bedroom three to four days before her body was found.

Jupp and Standen were once roommates at a house on West 15th next to Roosevelt Elementary School. According to court documents Jupps was not close with Standen and did not report her missing. But she was reported missing by adult protective services.

KHQ has learned and has confirmed with the Whitefish Montana Police Department that Jupp currently has an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest for criminal mischief and disturbing the peace.

Court documents say Standen received several injuries to her body and massive amounts of trauma to her head. Inside the quiet South Hill home, there were blood stains on the walls, on a t-shirt, in the living room, in the kitchen sink, the kitchen floor, and in a recycling bin. Police also found a fingernail a broken glass from a picture frame on the living room floor. Liquid cleaning supplies were found on a countertop in the bathroom,

Documents also say that police are investigating this as second-degree murder and have requested DNA samples from her roommate. Detectives noticed scratches on his arm and under his eye and told them that it was from doing yard work outside.