Local officials respond to U.S. missile strikes on Syria

Local government officials are responding tonight, after President Trump addressed the nation, stating that the U.S. has launched precision strikes on targets associated with the Syrian chemical weapons program.

Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05) released this statement following military strikes in Syria by the United States, France, and the United Kingdom:



“I support the United States and coalition partners’ strikes in Syria. It’s decisive and deliberate action against the Assad regime’s use of chemical weapons that killed innocent Syrian civilians, including defenseless children. The United States and our allies must stand together on the world stage against Assad’s reign of terror and to protect innocent human life. As we learn more from the White House, I encourage the President—our Commander in Chief—to continue to engage with Congress should he decide to take any further action.”

U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) released the following statement after President Trump announced the U.S. and its allies had launched missile strikes in Syria:

“President Assad's use of chemical weapons and attacks on civilians are inexcusable, inhumane, and illegal. While I support the goal of holding President Assad accountable and degrading his ability to use chemical weapons, I have a number of questions and concerns about tonight’s action and the plan moving forward that I am going to want answers to in the days ahead.”

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) released the following statement on the U.S. and allied strikes on the Syrian regime:

“Assad's commitment of atrocities using chemical weapons against innocent civilians cannot be tolerated by civilized nations,” said Rep. Newhouse. “While long-term questions remain on our engagement in Syria, I support the decision by President Trump to join with our allies to launch the targeted military response tonight to hold the Assad regime accountable.”

