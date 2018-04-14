Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane

UPDATE (3:44 PM):

Washington State Patrol say a Medical Lake track star died in the fatal crash on Highway 2 near Espanola. Three teenage track athletes were transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center for further treatment. WSP says the car failed to stop at a stop sign.

___

UPDATE (9:42 AM):

Four Medical Lake Students were in a small SUV attempting to cross Highway 2 when they were hit by a car driving on the highway. When first responders arrived, 4 were injured and one killed. The driver of the second car was treated and released on scene.

The road is not closed but traffic will be reduced in the area.

___

Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road.

Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed.

Avoid the area if you can.

We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.