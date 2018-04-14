Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokan - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane

Posted: Updated:
WSP Troopers and firefighters from District #10 on scene WSP Troopers and firefighters from District #10 on scene
REARDAN, Wash. -

UPDATE (3:44 PM): 

Washington State Patrol say a Medical Lake track star died in the fatal crash on Highway 2 near Espanola. Three teenage track athletes were transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center for further treatment. WSP says the car failed to stop at a stop sign.

___

UPDATE (9:42 AM):

Four Medical Lake Students were in a small SUV attempting to cross Highway 2 when they were hit by a car driving on the highway. When first responders arrived, 4 were injured and one killed. The driver of the second car was treated and released on scene.

The road is not closed but traffic will be reduced in the area.

___

Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road. 

Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed. 

Avoid the area if you can. 

We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane

    Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-04-14 22:51:11 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road.  Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed.  Avoid the area if you can.  We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road.  Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed.  Avoid the area if you can.  We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available. 

    >>

  • Enhanced TSA screening procedures take full effect Saturday

    Enhanced TSA screening procedures take full effect Saturday

    Friday, April 13 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:30:42 GMT
    New Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening procedures will take full effect at airports around the country starting on Saturday. Travelers must go through more enhanced screening for carry-on items. The procedures have been phased in over the past few months in an effort to raise the baseline for airplane security. Passengers are already required to remove electronic devices larger than a cell phone like laptops, tablets, and game consoles from their bags....>>
    New Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening procedures will take full effect at airports around the country starting on Saturday. Travelers must go through more enhanced screening for carry-on items. The procedures have been phased in over the past few months in an effort to raise the baseline for airplane security. Passengers are already required to remove electronic devices larger than a cell phone like laptops, tablets, and game consoles from their bags....>>

  • Romaine lettuce sickens 35 people in 11 states

    Romaine lettuce sickens 35 people in 11 states

    Friday, April 13 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-04-13 23:13:37 GMT

    YUMA, Ariz. - The Centers for Disease Control says a multi-state E. coli outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people is linked to lettuce grown in Arizona. The CDC said Friday that 35 people across 11 states have become ill from chopped romaine lettuce from Yuma. According to the CDC, one person has become ill from the lettuce in Washington state and eight people have fallen ill in Idaho. Twenty-two individuals have been 

    >>

    YUMA, Ariz. - The Centers for Disease Control says a multi-state E. coli outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people is linked to lettuce grown in Arizona. The CDC said Friday that 35 people across 11 states have become ill from chopped romaine lettuce from Yuma. According to the CDC, one person has become ill from the lettuce in Washington state and eight people have fallen ill in Idaho. Twenty-two individuals have been 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • The Latest: Syrian army says it has retaken eastern Ghouta

    The Latest: Syrian army says it has retaken eastern Ghouta

    Saturday, April 14 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-15 01:41:14 GMT

    DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) - The Latest on developments in Syria (all times local):    10:25 p.m.    The Syrian army has declared the eastern suburbs of the capital Damascus "fully liberated" after the last group of gunmen left the town of Douma.    An army statement read by chief military spokesman Brig. Gen. Ali Mayhoub said Saturday that special units are clearing streets and squares of Douma from mines and explosives planted by rebels.

    >>

    DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) - The Latest on developments in Syria (all times local):    10:25 p.m.    The Syrian army has declared the eastern suburbs of the capital Damascus "fully liberated" after the last group of gunmen left the town of Douma.    An army statement read by chief military spokesman Brig. Gen. Ali Mayhoub said Saturday that special units are clearing streets and squares of Douma from mines and explosives planted by rebels.

    >>

  • Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane

    Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-04-14 22:51:11 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road.  Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed.  Avoid the area if you can.  We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road.  Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed.  Avoid the area if you can.  We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available. 

    >>

  • Woman dies after reportedly crashing into train

    Woman dies after reportedly crashing into train

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:28 PM EDT2018-04-14 22:28:55 GMT

    (AP) - A woman has died followed a collision into the rear end of a train in Springfield. MassLive.com reports emergency crews responded to reports of a crash and found that the SUV had collided with a train shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday. Rescue crews used the "Jaws of Life," to pull out the female driver who was sent to Baystate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

    >>

    (AP) - A woman has died followed a collision into the rear end of a train in Springfield. MassLive.com reports emergency crews responded to reports of a crash and found that the SUV had collided with a train shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday. Rescue crews used the "Jaws of Life," to pull out the female driver who was sent to Baystate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

    >>
    •   