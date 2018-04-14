Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of SpokanePosted: Updated:
Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road. Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed. Avoid the area if you can. We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.>>
Enhanced TSA screening procedures take full effect Saturday
Enhanced TSA screening procedures take full effect SaturdayNew Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening procedures will take full effect at airports around the country starting on Saturday. Travelers must go through more enhanced screening for carry-on items. The procedures have been phased in over the past few months in an effort to raise the baseline for airplane security. Passengers are already required to remove electronic devices larger than a cell phone like laptops, tablets, and game consoles from their bags....>>New Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening procedures will take full effect at airports around the country starting on Saturday. Travelers must go through more enhanced screening for carry-on items. The procedures have been phased in over the past few months in an effort to raise the baseline for airplane security. Passengers are already required to remove electronic devices larger than a cell phone like laptops, tablets, and game consoles from their bags....>>
Romaine lettuce sickens 35 people in 11 states
YUMA, Ariz. - The Centers for Disease Control says a multi-state E. coli outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people is linked to lettuce grown in Arizona. The CDC said Friday that 35 people across 11 states have become ill from chopped romaine lettuce from Yuma. According to the CDC, one person has become ill from the lettuce in Washington state and eight people have fallen ill in Idaho. Twenty-two individuals have been>>
79-year-old murder victim's roommate investigated
Spokane, Wash. It's been more than a month since Stephanie Standen was last seen by her roommate Eugene Jupp. But according to court documents he says he heard her in her bedroom three to four days before her body was found. Jupp and Standen were once roommates at a house on West 15th next to Roosevelt Elementary School. According to court documents Jupps was not close with Standen and did not report her missing. But she was reported missing by adult protective services...>>
Elementary school janitor returns to work after arrest in undercover child sex sting
EL RENO, Okla. - The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office said it failed to let officials at Moore Public Schools in Oklahoma to know about the arrest of their janitor, Cameron Ford, who was busted during an undercover child sex sting. Capt. Adam Flowers told Oklahoma News 4 that a protocol was in place, but the department failed to follow through with their policy. “It was an oversight on our part. Moore is not at fault for this. They had no clue. He>>
Local officials respond to U.S. missile strikes on Syria
Local government officials are responding tonight, after President Trump addressed the nation, stating that the U.S. has launched precision strikes on targets associated with the Syrian chemical weapons program. Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05) released this statement following military strikes in Syria by the United States, France, and the United Kingdom: “I support the United States and coalition partners’ strikes ...>>
The Latest: Syrian army says it has retaken eastern Ghouta
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) - The Latest on developments in Syria (all times local): 10:25 p.m. The Syrian army has declared the eastern suburbs of the capital Damascus "fully liberated" after the last group of gunmen left the town of Douma. An army statement read by chief military spokesman Brig. Gen. Ali Mayhoub said Saturday that special units are clearing streets and squares of Douma from mines and explosives planted by rebels.>>
Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road. Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed. Avoid the area if you can. We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.>>
Woman dies after reportedly crashing into train
(AP) - A woman has died followed a collision into the rear end of a train in Springfield. MassLive.com reports emergency crews responded to reports of a crash and found that the SUV had collided with a train shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday. Rescue crews used the "Jaws of Life," to pull out the female driver who was sent to Baystate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.>>
The Latest: Trump speaks to UK, French leaders after strikes
(AP) - The Latest on U.S.-led missile strikes on Syria (all times local): 1:40 p.m. The U.N. Security Council has rejected a Russian resolution calling for condemnation of the "aggression" by the United States and its allies against Syria. Only three countries - Russia, China and Bolivia - voted in favor of the resolution at the end of an emergency meeting of the 15-member council called by Russia on Saturday. Eight countries voted agai...>>
Danish tourist mugged for 'Make America Great Again' hat
(AP) - New York City police say two men mugged a Danish tourist at knifepoint for his Make America Great Again hat. Eighteen-year-old Jannich Andersen was entering a Manhattan subway station on Thursday when a stranger confronted him over the hat. Andersen tells the New York Post that the man told him he "couldn't leave with the hat.">>
Residents cause scare after mistaking flares for dynamite
(AP) - Authorities say flares found inside a Butte home were mistaken for sticks of dynamite, causing evacuations of the immediate area. The Montana Standard reports residents called police Wednesday afternoon after discovering the flares inside the basement of the house. The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department says nearby residents were asked to leave the area as firefighters entered the home to locate the suspected dynamite.>>
Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest
(AP) - Philadelphia's police commissioner is defending his officers' decision to arrest two black men at a Starbucks that prompted social media users to call the incident "racist." Videos posted online show officers handcuffing the men in the downtown establishment Thursday. Commissioner Richard Ross said Starbucks employees called police to say the men were trespassing.>>
Court blocks company's attempt to restock Atlantic salmon
(AP) - A judge has rejected a request by an Atlantic salmon farming company that wants to restock a net-pen farm while it challenges Washington state's termination of its license to operate. The Seattle Times reports that a Thurston County Superior Court Judge on Friday denied Cooke Aquaculture's request for a preliminary injunction while its lawsuit against the Department of Natural Resources plays out.>>
Search underway for woman who fell off falls
(AP) - The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 22-year-old Monroe woman who fell over the falls at Cedar Ponds Lake and couldn't be found. Sheriff spokeswoman Shari Ireton says the Search and Rescue Unit was called at about 6 p.m. Thursday after the woman fell off the falls at the lake, which are south of State Route 2 off Dagger Lake Road.>>
Local officials respond to U.S. missile strikes on Syria
Local government officials are responding tonight, after President Trump addressed the nation, stating that the U.S. has launched precision strikes on targets associated with the Syrian chemical weapons program. Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05) released this statement following military strikes in Syria by the United States, France, and the United Kingdom: “I support the United States and coalition partners’ strikes ...>>
