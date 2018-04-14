One person killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

One person killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane

REARDAN, Wash. -

Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road. 

Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed. 

Avoid the area if you can. 

We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available. 

