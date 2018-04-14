One person killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane

One person killed in Highway 2 crash west of SpokanePosted: Updated:
Enhanced TSA screening procedures take full effect Saturday
Enhanced TSA screening procedures take full effect SaturdayNew Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening procedures will take full effect at airports around the country starting on Saturday. Travelers must go through more enhanced screening for carry-on items. The procedures have been phased in over the past few months in an effort to raise the baseline for airplane security. Passengers are already required to remove electronic devices larger than a cell phone like laptops, tablets, and game consoles from their bags....>>New Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening procedures will take full effect at airports around the country starting on Saturday. Travelers must go through more enhanced screening for carry-on items. The procedures have been phased in over the past few months in an effort to raise the baseline for airplane security. Passengers are already required to remove electronic devices larger than a cell phone like laptops, tablets, and game consoles from their bags....>>
Spokane, Wash. It's been more than a month since Stephanie Standen was last seen by her roommate Eugene Jupp. But according to court documents he says he heard her in her bedroom three to four days before her body was found. Jupp and Standen were once roommates at a house on West 15th next to Roosevelt Elementary School. According to court documents Jupps was not close with Standen and did not report her missing. But she was reported missing by adult protective services...>>
YUMA, Ariz. - The Centers for Disease Control says a multi-state E. coli outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people is linked to lettuce grown in Arizona. The CDC said Friday that 35 people across 11 states have become ill from chopped romaine lettuce from Yuma. According to the CDC, one person has become ill from the lettuce in Washington state and eight people have fallen ill in Idaho. Twenty-two individuals have been>>
EL RENO, Okla. - The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office said it failed to let officials at Moore Public Schools in Oklahoma to know about the arrest of their janitor, Cameron Ford, who was busted during an undercover child sex sting. Capt. Adam Flowers told Oklahoma News 4 that a protocol was in place, but the department failed to follow through with their policy. “It was an oversight on our part. Moore is not at fault for this. They had no clue. He>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane tattoo parlor is giving people the chance to get cheap ink in honor of Friday the 13th. River City Tattoo on Northwest Blvd. had a line out the door Friday. Patrons pay $13 for the tattoo and a lucky $7 tip, bringing their grand total to $20. They can choose between roughly 100 pre-designed tattoos. The artists plan on doing around 400 tattoos and will work around the clock until they are out of supplies. It’s not too late if you want to get inked up.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road. Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed. Avoid the area if you can. We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.>>
Local government officials are responding tonight, after President Trump addressed the nation, stating that the U.S. has launched precision strikes on targets associated with the Syrian chemical weapons program. Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05) released this statement following military strikes in Syria by the United States, France, and the United Kingdom: “I support the United States and coalition partners’ strikes ...>>
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on U.S. missile strikes on Syria (all times local): 9 p.m. President Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program. Trump spoke from the White House Friday night. He says a "combined operation" with France and the United Kingdom is underway. Trump says that last Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad deployed chemi...>>
Spokane, Wash. Two-term City Council President Ben Stuckart is no stranger when it comes to running for office.On Friday afternoon he resurrected his mayoral campaign that was suspended while he was pursuing Eastern Washington's congressional seat. But Stuckart dropped out of that race in June citing family health concerns On Friday afternoon, City Council President Ben Stuckart made his announcement. Stuckart used the old McKinley school building as a backdrop...>>
Spokane, Wash. It's been more than a month since Stephanie Standen was last seen by her roommate Eugene Jupp. But according to court documents he says he heard her in her bedroom three to four days before her body was found. Jupp and Standen were once roommates at a house on West 15th next to Roosevelt Elementary School. According to court documents Jupps was not close with Standen and did not report her missing. But she was reported missing by adult protective services...>>
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The two dogs that attacked a mother and her child on Easter Sunday in Spokane, have now been put down by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputies. That's according to the deputies themselves. Back on April 2, KHQ talked with Ashley Reid, who described the terrifying moments that two dogs came after her 9-year-old daughter. The two were walking to their car, after Easter dinner at a family member's home, when>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane tattoo parlor is giving people the chance to get cheap ink in honor of Friday the 13th. River City Tattoo on Northwest Blvd. had a line out the door Friday. Patrons pay $13 for the tattoo and a lucky $7 tip, bringing their grand total to $20. They can choose between roughly 100 pre-designed tattoos. The artists plan on doing around 400 tattoos and will work around the clock until they are out of supplies. It’s not too late if you want to get inked up.>>
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - The Justice Department has sent another round of letters to the so-called sanctuary cities of Seattle and Oakland and the state of Vermont demanding further proof that they are cooperating with immigration authorities. The letters sent Thursday warn that the department could use subpoena power to force Seattle and Vermont to provide documents. The department is seeking a legal opinion from Oakland on whether>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police officers are searching for an 11-year old little girl with medium/long dirty blonde hair. She was last seen around 3:20 pm on SE Klemgard wearing a grey Thor t-shirt w/ black sleeves & black leggings. Call 911 if you have any information that may assist in locating this child.>>
