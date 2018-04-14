Search underway for woman who fell off falls - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Search underway for woman who fell off falls

MONROE, Wash. -

(AP) - The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 22-year-old Monroe woman who fell over the falls at Cedar Ponds Lake and couldn't be found.
  
Sheriff spokeswoman Shari Ireton says the Search and Rescue Unit was called at about 6 p.m. Thursday after the woman fell off the falls at the lake, which are south of State Route 2 off Dagger Lake Road.
  
Swift-water rescue teams and other volunteers searched until about 11 p.m. Thursday but did not find the woman.
  
They continued the search on Friday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

