Danish tourist mugged for 'Make America Great Again' hat - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Danish tourist mugged for 'Make America Great Again' hat

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK, NY -

(AP) - New York City police say two men mugged a Danish tourist at knifepoint for his Make America Great Again hat.
  
Eighteen-year-old Jannich Andersen was entering a Manhattan subway station on Thursday when a stranger confronted him over the hat.
  
Andersen tells the New York Post that the man told him he "couldn't leave with the hat."
  
The man plucked the hat off Andersen's head. Andersen says he grabbed it back and the man followed him and snatched it again.
  
While Andersen and the hat thief struggled, the robber's accomplice brandished a knife. Andersen says he let go of the hat then.
  
Make America Great Again was Republican President Donald Trump's campaign slogan. Andersen says he bought the bright red hat for his father "as a joke."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane

    Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-04-14 22:51:11 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road.  Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed.  Avoid the area if you can.  We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road.  Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed.  Avoid the area if you can.  We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available. 

    >>

  • Enhanced TSA screening procedures take full effect Saturday

    Enhanced TSA screening procedures take full effect Saturday

    Friday, April 13 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:30:42 GMT
    New Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening procedures will take full effect at airports around the country starting on Saturday. Travelers must go through more enhanced screening for carry-on items. The procedures have been phased in over the past few months in an effort to raise the baseline for airplane security. Passengers are already required to remove electronic devices larger than a cell phone like laptops, tablets, and game consoles from their bags....>>
    New Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening procedures will take full effect at airports around the country starting on Saturday. Travelers must go through more enhanced screening for carry-on items. The procedures have been phased in over the past few months in an effort to raise the baseline for airplane security. Passengers are already required to remove electronic devices larger than a cell phone like laptops, tablets, and game consoles from their bags....>>

  • Romaine lettuce sickens 35 people in 11 states

    Romaine lettuce sickens 35 people in 11 states

    Friday, April 13 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-04-13 23:13:37 GMT

    YUMA, Ariz. - The Centers for Disease Control says a multi-state E. coli outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people is linked to lettuce grown in Arizona. The CDC said Friday that 35 people across 11 states have become ill from chopped romaine lettuce from Yuma. According to the CDC, one person has become ill from the lettuce in Washington state and eight people have fallen ill in Idaho. Twenty-two individuals have been 

    >>

    YUMA, Ariz. - The Centers for Disease Control says a multi-state E. coli outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people is linked to lettuce grown in Arizona. The CDC said Friday that 35 people across 11 states have become ill from chopped romaine lettuce from Yuma. According to the CDC, one person has become ill from the lettuce in Washington state and eight people have fallen ill in Idaho. Twenty-two individuals have been 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane

    Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-04-14 22:51:11 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road.  Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed.  Avoid the area if you can.  We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road.  Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed.  Avoid the area if you can.  We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available. 

    >>

  • Woman dies after reportedly crashing into train

    Woman dies after reportedly crashing into train

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:28 PM EDT2018-04-14 22:28:55 GMT

    (AP) - A woman has died followed a collision into the rear end of a train in Springfield. MassLive.com reports emergency crews responded to reports of a crash and found that the SUV had collided with a train shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday. Rescue crews used the "Jaws of Life," to pull out the female driver who was sent to Baystate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

    >>

    (AP) - A woman has died followed a collision into the rear end of a train in Springfield. MassLive.com reports emergency crews responded to reports of a crash and found that the SUV had collided with a train shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday. Rescue crews used the "Jaws of Life," to pull out the female driver who was sent to Baystate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

    >>

  • The Latest: Trump speaks to UK, French leaders after strikes

    The Latest: Trump speaks to UK, French leaders after strikes

    Saturday, April 14 2018 5:17 PM EDT2018-04-14 21:17:28 GMT

    (AP) - The Latest on U.S.-led missile strikes on Syria (all times local):    1:40 p.m.    The U.N. Security Council has rejected a Russian resolution calling for condemnation of the "aggression" by the United States and its allies against Syria.    Only three countries - Russia, China and Bolivia - voted in favor of the resolution at the end of an emergency meeting of the 15-member council called by Russia on Saturday. Eight countries voted agai...

    >>

    (AP) - The Latest on U.S.-led missile strikes on Syria (all times local):    1:40 p.m.    The U.N. Security Council has rejected a Russian resolution calling for condemnation of the "aggression" by the United States and its allies against Syria.    Only three countries - Russia, China and Bolivia - voted in favor of the resolution at the end of an emergency meeting of the 15-member council called by Russia on Saturday. Eight countries voted agai...

    >>
    •   