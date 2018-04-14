Woman dies after reportedly crashing into train

(AP) - A woman has died followed a collision into the rear end of a train in Springfield.

MassLive.com reports emergency crews responded to reports of a crash and found that the SUV had collided with a train shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.



Rescue crews used the "Jaws of Life," to pull out the female driver who was sent to Baystate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.



Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh says the woman, who has not been identified, died shortly after. The crash is being investigated.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

