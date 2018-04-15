3.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Oregon state capital city

No injuries or property damage have been reported following a 3.1 magnitude earthquake near the Oregon state capital.



The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the earthquake hit about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) southwest of Silverton at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.



Some nearby residents said they felt the earthquake, which also struck near the state capital city of Salem.



In nearby Mollala, northeast of this site, a magnitude 4.0 quake also hit last December.



Experts have said for years that Oregon and the Pacific Northwest are due for a catastrophic earthquake with a magnitude of 8.0 or higher.

