US to impose new sanctions on Russia over Syria

US to impose new sanctions on Russia over SyriaPosted: Updated:
Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road. Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed. Avoid the area if you can. We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.>>
Video: YouTube shooter tells police she won’t hurt anyone
Police video made public Friday shows officers talking to a woman in her car hours before she opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in Northern California and telling them she has no intention of hurting herself or others. The woman, Nasim Aghdam, had been reported missing by her family in Southern California and police found her asleep in her car in parking in the city of Mountain View, about 30 miles south of where YouTube is headquartered.>>
The Latest: Syrian-Americans express anger over missiles
(AP) - The Latest on U.S.-led missile strikes on Syria (all times local): 1:40 p.m. The U.N. Security Council has rejected a Russian resolution calling for condemnation of the "aggression" by the United States and its allies against Syria. Only three countries - Russia, China and Bolivia - voted in favor of the resolution at the end of an emergency meeting of the 15-member council called by Russia on Saturday. Eight countries voted agai...>>
Dad photobombs daughter's engagement with 'say no' sign
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral. It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.>>
Romaine lettuce sickens 35 people in 11 states
YUMA, Ariz. - The Centers for Disease Control says a multi-state E. coli outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people is linked to lettuce grown in Arizona. The CDC said Friday that 35 people across 11 states have become ill from chopped romaine lettuce from Yuma. According to the CDC, one person has become ill from the lettuce in Washington state and eight people have fallen ill in Idaho. Twenty-two individuals have been>>
Enhanced TSA screening procedures take full effect Saturday
Enhanced TSA screening procedures take full effect SaturdayNew Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening procedures will take full effect at airports around the country starting on Saturday. Travelers must go through more enhanced screening for carry-on items. The procedures have been phased in over the past few months in an effort to raise the baseline for airplane security. Passengers are already required to remove electronic devices larger than a cell phone like laptops, tablets, and game consoles from their bags....>>New Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening procedures will take full effect at airports around the country starting on Saturday. Travelers must go through more enhanced screening for carry-on items. The procedures have been phased in over the past few months in an effort to raise the baseline for airplane security. Passengers are already required to remove electronic devices larger than a cell phone like laptops, tablets, and game consoles from their bags....>>
US to impose new sanctions on Russia over Syria
BEIRUT (AP) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says the U.S. will be imposing more economic sanctions on Russia for its support of Syrian President Bashar Assad and his apparent use of chemical weapons. Haley says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will be making the announcement by Monday and it will affect companies that are "dealing with equipment related to Assad and any chemical weapons use.">>
Boston marks 5 years since marathon attack with tributes
BOSTON (AP) - Boston is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings with solemn remembrances and charitable acts. Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker laid wreaths early Sunday at the spots along downtown Boylston Street where two bombs killed three spectators and maimed more than 260 others on April 15, 2013.>>
3.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Oregon state capital city
SILVERTON, Ore. (AP) - No injuries or property damage have been reported following a 3.1 magnitude earthquake near the Oregon state capital. The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the earthquake hit about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) southwest of Silverton at 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Some nearby residents said they felt the earthquake, which also struck near the state capital city of Salem.>>
Washington DNR: Summer fire rules in effect
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Natural Resources announced summer fire rules are in effect beginning Sunday. “Whether fire season is delayed or not, Washington’s forests always face the threat of wildfire,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “We’re preparing now to be ready for fire season before the weather heats up, and I encourage all our neighbors to do the same.”>>
Beyonce's Coachella set includes Destiny's Child reunion
INDIO, Calif. (AP) - Beyonce's headlining set at Coachella may have been delayed by a year, but it did not disappoint. The superstar's two-hour set of hits Saturday night included a tribute to historically black colleges and universities and also reunited her with Destiny's Child. Beyonce had been scheduled to headline the two-weekend music and arts festival last year, but had to postpone due to her pregnancy with twins.>>
200 million eggs recalled because of salmonella concerns
RALEIGH (AP) - More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination. A notice posted on the Food & Drug Administration website Friday says the eggs shipped to restaurants and grocery stores in nine states may be tainted with salmonella. The bacteria causes nausea, diarrhea and, in rare cases, death. Twenty-two illnesses have been reported.>>
Clicking 'checkout' could cost more after Supreme Court case
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is hearing a case this week that could affect how much customers pay for online purchases. At issue is a rule saying that businesses don't have to collect state sales taxes when those businesses ship to a state where they don't have an office, warehouse or other physical presence.>>
Florida man asks about stealing beer; learns it means jail
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man asked the store clerk, "What would happen if I stole some beer?" Police say Christopher Maxwell soon found out. Sebastian police told TCPalm.com the 33-year-old Maxwell entered a convenience store at 2:30 a.m. Friday but was told he couldn't buy beer because alcohol sales are banned in the city between 1 and 7 a.m.>>
Video: YouTube shooter tells police she won’t hurt anyone
Police video made public Friday shows officers talking to a woman in her car hours before she opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in Northern California and telling them she has no intention of hurting herself or others. The woman, Nasim Aghdam, had been reported missing by her family in Southern California and police found her asleep in her car in parking in the city of Mountain View, about 30 miles south of where YouTube is headquartered.>>
Trump defends ‘mission accomplished’ after strike on Syria
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his use of the phrase “Mission Accomplished” to describe a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria’s chemical weapons program, saying “it is such a great Military term, it should be brought back.>>
