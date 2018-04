Teen arrested after car lands in waterfront bay near Seattle

Authorities say a teenager who may have been high on marijuana crashed a car into a waterfront bay near Seattle early Friday morning.



The Kitsap Sun reports that the 15-year-old boy from Poulsbo was driving fast along a curve and lost control of the 1990 Ford Taurus that he was driving southbound on Lomolo Shore Drive in Poulsbo.



The car flipped and crashed through two docks before landing in Liberty Bay about 6 a.m. Friday.



The under-aged driver, along with two other youth passengers, were all found standing nearby on the road.



All three children were free from any major injuries.



The boy suspected of driving under the influence of marijuana was taken to the Kitsap County Juvenile Detention Center.



