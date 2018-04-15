WATCH: Grand Rapids weatherman has had enough of cold weather complaints

Take it from us: A weather person's gig is tough. Especially during cold weather months when the weather people take the brunt of frustration for winter weather and cold temperatures. But one meteorologist in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has had enough.

Last week, Garry Frank, a meteorologist for Fox 17, was done with hearing coworkers grumble about the cold.

“Every time! Doesn’t matter what time I come on, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, and then you expect me to be chipper for five straight hours. It’s miserable,” Frank said. “I want you guys to say ‘wow that’s great news, it’s going to be 60 on Friday’… well, what do you want me to do, lie to you? I’ll put 70 every day next time.”

The segment went viral. Garry's frustration even made it to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday. Fox 17's original Facebook post of the rant has been shared more than 10,000 times.

Personally it reminds us of something our own Blake Jensen might do.