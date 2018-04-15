Recent E. coli outbreak spreads to Idaho

Recent E. coli outbreak spreads to IdahoPosted: Updated:
Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road. Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed. Avoid the area if you can. We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.>>
Washington DNR: Summer fire rules in effect
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Natural Resources announced summer fire rules are in effect beginning Sunday. “Whether fire season is delayed or not, Washington’s forests always face the threat of wildfire,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “We’re preparing now to be ready for fire season before the weather heats up, and I encourage all our neighbors to do the same.”>>
200 million eggs recalled because of salmonella concerns
RALEIGH (AP) - More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination. A notice posted on the Food & Drug Administration website Friday says the eggs shipped to restaurants and grocery stores in nine states may be tainted with salmonella. The bacteria causes nausea, diarrhea and, in rare cases, death. Twenty-two illnesses have been reported.>>
Video: YouTube shooter tells police she won’t hurt anyone
Police video made public Friday shows officers talking to a woman in her car hours before she opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in Northern California and telling them she has no intention of hurting herself or others. The woman, Nasim Aghdam, had been reported missing by her family in Southern California and police found her asleep in her car in parking in the city of Mountain View, about 30 miles south of where YouTube is headquartered.>>
Clicking 'checkout' could cost more after Supreme Court case
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is hearing a case this week that could affect how much customers pay for online purchases. At issue is a rule saying that businesses don't have to collect state sales taxes when those businesses ship to a state where they don't have an office, warehouse or other physical presence.>>
The Latest: Syrian-Americans express anger over missiles
(AP) - The Latest on U.S.-led missile strikes on Syria (all times local): 1:40 p.m. The U.N. Security Council has rejected a Russian resolution calling for condemnation of the "aggression" by the United States and its allies against Syria. Only three countries - Russia, China and Bolivia - voted in favor of the resolution at the end of an emergency meeting of the 15-member council called by Russia on Saturday. Eight countries voted agai...>>
Montana plan to fight fatal wildlife disease gets stricter
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana's wildlife officials are looking at more aggressive efforts to fight chronic wasting disease in the state. According to a final draft management plan, proposed actions could include initiation of antlered-buck or either-sex mule deer seasons even where Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has been managing to reduce the buck harvest.>>
Starbucks CEO apologizes to 2 black men arrested
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, an incident that prompted accusations of racism on social media . Kevin Johnson posted a lengthy statement Saturday night, calling the situation "disheartening" and that it led to a "reprehensible" outcome.>>
Internal probe: 2 Seattle officers violated force policies
SEATTLE (AP) - A Seattle Police Department internal investigation says two officers violated policies when they fired a barrage of gunshots that injured the driver and passenger of a stolen car fleeing an Eastlake alley in October.>>
Montana avalanche claims life of skier
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A 39-year-old Bozeman man has died after being caught in an avalanche while skiing in southwest Montana. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says Anthony Saracelli was skiing in a backcountry area on Saddle Peak on Saturday morning when he apparently trigged an avalanche.>>
Recent E. coli outbreak spreads to Idaho
Idaho Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections that are linked to a national outbreak affecting at least 11 states, including in Idaho, where eight people became infected. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says eight Idaho residents became infected after they say they ate romaine lettuce in the 10 days prior.>>
WATCH: Grand Rapids weatherman has had enough of cold weather complaints
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Take it from us: A weather person's gig is tough. Especially during cold weather months when the weather people take the brunt of frustration for winter weather and cold temperatures. But one meteorologist in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has had enough.>>
NASA spacecraft aims to put mystery planets on galactic map
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Calling all planets that orbit around bright, nearby stars: NASA's new Tess spacecraft is looking to do a head count. The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite - Tess for short - is embarking Monday on a two-year quest to find and identify mystery worlds thought to be lurking in our cosmic backyard.>>
Teen arrested after car lands in waterfront bay near Seattle
POULSBO, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a teenager who may have been high on marijuana crashed a car into a waterfront bay near Seattle early Friday morning. The Kitsap Sun reports that the 15-year-old boy from Poulsbo was driving fast along a curve and lost control of the 1990 Ford Taurus that he was driving southbound on Lomolo Shore Drive in Poulsbo.>>
Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
HOUSTON (AP) - A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment. Jim McGrath issued a news release Sunday saying that following a recent series of hospitalizations and after consulting with her family and doctors, the 92-year-old former first lady has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care.>>
African warthog found wandering through Florida neighborhood
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) - African warthogs, not surprisingly, are not native to Florida so state wildlife officials are investigating how one wound up loose in a suburban neighborhood. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials told TCPalm.com that it captured the tusky animal last month after a five-day search about 50 miles north of West Palm Beach.>>
