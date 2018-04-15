Montana avalanche claims life of skier - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Montana avalanche claims life of skier

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN, Mont. -

A 39-year-old Bozeman man has died after being caught in an avalanche while skiing in southwest Montana.
  
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says Anthony Saracelli was skiing in a backcountry area on Saddle Peak on Saturday morning when he apparently trigged an avalanche.
  
Authorities were notified of the incident at about 11 a.m. by a person riding up a chairlift at the nearby Bridger Bowl Ski Area.
  
The slide carried Saracelli about 1,500 feet (457 meters) down the mountain and it took rescuers about 75 minutes to extricate the victim from the snow.
  
It is the third avalanche fatality in Montana this season.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane

    Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-04-14 22:51:11 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road.  Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed.  Avoid the area if you can.  We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road.  Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed.  Avoid the area if you can.  We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available. 

    >>

  • Washington DNR: Summer fire rules in effect

    Washington DNR: Summer fire rules in effect

    Sunday, April 15 2018 12:46 PM EDT2018-04-15 16:46:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Natural Resources announced summer fire rules are in effect beginning Sunday.  “Whether fire season is delayed or not, Washington’s forests always face the threat of wildfire,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “We’re preparing now to be ready for fire season before the weather heats up, and I encourage all our neighbors to do the same.”

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Natural Resources announced summer fire rules are in effect beginning Sunday.  “Whether fire season is delayed or not, Washington’s forests always face the threat of wildfire,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “We’re preparing now to be ready for fire season before the weather heats up, and I encourage all our neighbors to do the same.”

    >>

  • 200 million eggs recalled because of salmonella concerns

    200 million eggs recalled because of salmonella concerns

    Sunday, April 15 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-04-15 16:11:21 GMT

    RALEIGH (AP) - More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.    A notice posted on the Food & Drug Administration website Friday says the eggs shipped to restaurants and grocery stores in nine states may be tainted with salmonella. The bacteria causes nausea, diarrhea and, in rare cases, death. Twenty-two illnesses have been reported.

    >>

    RALEIGH (AP) - More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.    A notice posted on the Food & Drug Administration website Friday says the eggs shipped to restaurants and grocery stores in nine states may be tainted with salmonella. The bacteria causes nausea, diarrhea and, in rare cases, death. Twenty-two illnesses have been reported.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Montana plan to fight fatal wildlife disease gets stricter

    Montana plan to fight fatal wildlife disease gets stricter

    Sunday, April 15 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-04-15 21:53:34 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana's wildlife officials are looking at more aggressive efforts to fight chronic wasting disease in the state.    According to a final draft management plan, proposed actions could include initiation of antlered-buck or either-sex mule deer seasons even where Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has been managing to reduce the buck harvest. 

    >>

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana's wildlife officials are looking at more aggressive efforts to fight chronic wasting disease in the state.    According to a final draft management plan, proposed actions could include initiation of antlered-buck or either-sex mule deer seasons even where Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has been managing to reduce the buck harvest. 

    >>

  • Starbucks CEO apologizes to 2 black men arrested

    Starbucks CEO apologizes to 2 black men arrested

    Sunday, April 15 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-04-15 21:28:23 GMT

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, an incident that prompted accusations of racism on social media .    Kevin Johnson posted a lengthy statement Saturday night, calling the situation "disheartening" and that it led to a "reprehensible" outcome.

    >>

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, an incident that prompted accusations of racism on social media .    Kevin Johnson posted a lengthy statement Saturday night, calling the situation "disheartening" and that it led to a "reprehensible" outcome.

    >>

  • Internal probe: 2 Seattle officers violated force policies

    Internal probe: 2 Seattle officers violated force policies

    Sunday, April 15 2018 5:17 PM EDT2018-04-15 21:17:25 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - A Seattle Police Department internal investigation says two officers violated policies when they fired a barrage of gunshots that injured the driver and passenger of a stolen car fleeing an Eastlake alley in October.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - A Seattle Police Department internal investigation says two officers violated policies when they fired a barrage of gunshots that injured the driver and passenger of a stolen car fleeing an Eastlake alley in October.

    >>
    •   