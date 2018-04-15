'Full Metal Jacket' actor R. Lee Ermey dies at 74

Actor R. Lee Ermey, best known for his role as a no-nonsense drill sergeant in the film "Full Metal Jacket" has died at the age of 74, according to his longtime manager.

Bill Rogin said Sunday that Ermey died of complications from pneumonia.

"It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Ermey ("The Gunny") passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia. He will be greatly missed by all of us. Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed," Rogin wrote on Twitter.

Ermey was a U.S. Marine Corps sergeant before portraying Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in Stanley Kubrick's "Full Metal Jacket."

He appeared in dozens of other films over the course of his career and also hosted TV shows on the History and Outdoor Channels.