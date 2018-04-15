High-speed chase in Quincy ends with arrest

High-speed chase in Quincy ends with arrestPosted: Updated:
Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road. Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed. Avoid the area if you can. We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.>>
Washington DNR: Summer fire rules in effect
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Natural Resources announced summer fire rules are in effect beginning Sunday. “Whether fire season is delayed or not, Washington’s forests always face the threat of wildfire,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “We’re preparing now to be ready for fire season before the weather heats up, and I encourage all our neighbors to do the same.”>>
200 million eggs recalled because of salmonella concerns
RALEIGH (AP) - More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination. A notice posted on the Food & Drug Administration website Friday says the eggs shipped to restaurants and grocery stores in nine states may be tainted with salmonella. The bacteria causes nausea, diarrhea and, in rare cases, death. Twenty-two illnesses have been reported.>>
WATCH: Grand Rapids weatherman has had enough of cold weather complaints
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Take it from us: A weather person's gig is tough. Especially during cold weather months when the weather people take the brunt of frustration for winter weather and cold temperatures. But one meteorologist in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has had enough.>>
Recent E. coli outbreak spreads to Idaho
Idaho Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections that are linked to a national outbreak affecting at least 11 states, including in Idaho, where eight people became infected. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says eight Idaho residents became infected after they say they ate romaine lettuce in the 10 days prior.>>
Video: YouTube shooter tells police she won’t hurt anyone
Police video made public Friday shows officers talking to a woman in her car hours before she opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in Northern California and telling them she has no intention of hurting herself or others. The woman, Nasim Aghdam, had been reported missing by her family in Southern California and police found her asleep in her car in parking in the city of Mountain View, about 30 miles south of where YouTube is headquartered.>>
Neighbors in Garland District frustrated by graffiti
SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors in the Garland district are dealing with a round of tags in an alleyway. The Garland District neighborhood posted on Facebook that on Thursday night, there were more than 30 tags in the alley between Providence and Garland.>>
Loon Lake food bank desperate for new refrigeration truck
LOON LAKE, Wash. - Volunteers at the Loon Lake food bank help more than 1,500 people every single month, but after finding themselves in a dire situation, they're now saying, Help us Hayley. The refrigerated truck the volunteers need to pick up donations has broken down. They poured about $2,000 into it but were told it's simply nearing the end of its life.>>
Spokane mother finds out thieves got through three padlocks to steal property
SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, people are keeping an eye out for property crime. A recent victim in the West Central neighborhood says she’s shaken up and frustrated. Sara Schibel left her home Saturday afternoon for about an hour and she says within that hour, someone or multiple people got through three different padlocks to get into her backyard and shed. “They took my air compressor, my drills, my saws, some hand tools, and my bikes,” she says. I...>>
'Full Metal Jacket' actor R. Lee Ermey dies at 74
Actor R. Lee Ermey, best known for his role as a no-nonsense drill sergeant in the film "Full Metal Jacket" has died at the age of 74, according to his longtime manager. Bill Rogin said Sunday that Ermey died of complications from pneumonia.>>
High-speed chase in Quincy ends with arrest
QUINCY, Wash. - Just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, Quincy police officers were asked by dispatchers and Grant County sheriff's deputies to help locate a vehicle that was expected to drive through Quincy. Officers spotted the vehicle, a black Chevrolet Malibu, head in to Quincy headed west on the Quincy-Ephrata highway. Police tried to stop the car, but the driver ignored the officers and drove recklessly through residential streets, blowing through stop signs.>>
Montana plan to fight fatal wildlife disease gets stricter
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana's wildlife officials are looking at more aggressive efforts to fight chronic wasting disease in the state. According to a final draft management plan, proposed actions could include initiation of antlered-buck or either-sex mule deer seasons even where Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has been managing to reduce the buck harvest.>>
Starbucks CEO apologizes to 2 black men arrested
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, an incident that prompted accusations of racism on social media . Kevin Johnson posted a lengthy statement Saturday night, calling the situation "disheartening" and that it led to a "reprehensible" outcome.>>
Internal probe: 2 Seattle officers violated force policies
SEATTLE (AP) - A Seattle Police Department internal investigation says two officers violated policies when they fired a barrage of gunshots that injured the driver and passenger of a stolen car fleeing an Eastlake alley in October.>>
Montana avalanche claims life of skier
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A 39-year-old Bozeman man has died after being caught in an avalanche while skiing in southwest Montana. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says Anthony Saracelli was skiing in a backcountry area on Saddle Peak on Saturday morning when he apparently trigged an avalanche.>>
Recent E. coli outbreak spreads to Idaho
Idaho Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections that are linked to a national outbreak affecting at least 11 states, including in Idaho, where eight people became infected. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says eight Idaho residents became infected after they say they ate romaine lettuce in the 10 days prior.>>
