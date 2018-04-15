High-speed chase in Quincy ends with arrest

Just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, Quincy police officers were asked by dispatchers and Grant County sheriff's deputies to help locate a vehicle that was expected to drive through Quincy. Officers spotted the vehicle, a black Chevrolet Malibu, head in to Quincy headed west on the Quincy-Ephrata highway.

Police tried to stop the car, but the driver ignored the officers and drove recklessly through residential streets, blowing through stop signs. The driver then got on the Quincy-George highway and continued speeding. Police say he reached speeds of 100 mph. He came to Road 7 NW, where he turned right and headed west, again reaching speeds of 110 mph.

Quincy Police were about to call off the pursuit out of concern for public safety when a citizen flagged them down and let them know the Malibu had crashed into a canal in the area of Road V NW. By the time officers got to the car, the driver had already ditched it and ran into a nearby orchard.

With the help of the Grant County Sheriff's Office, officers and deputies surrounded the area and called in a K9 unit to track down the driver. A short time later, the suspect was found hiding under a bush covered in sage brush. The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Santiago Vazquez was arrested for a DOC warrant and charged with attempted felony eluding.

No injuries were reported.