Neighbors in Garland District frustrated by graffiti

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Neighbors in the Garland district are dealing with a round of tags in an alleyway. The Garland District neighborhood posted on Facebook that on Thursday night, there were more than 30 tags in the alley between Providence and Garland.

Charles Benefield, Jr. lives nearby and he says he’s had his fair share of cleaning up graffiti on his property.

“Definitely a hassle. Getting frustrating is what it is,” he says. “They could be doing something more productive than going around and making life miserable for people who are hardworking.”
So how can you prevent graffiti on your property? The city suggests using lighting and creating a barrier with fencing or vegetation.

For more information: https://my.spokanecity.org/police/prevention/graffiti/

  Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:51 PM EDT

  Washington DNR: Summer fire rules in effect

    Sunday, April 15 2018 12:46 PM EDT

  200 million eggs recalled because of salmonella concerns

    Sunday, April 15 2018 12:11 PM EDT

  Neighbors in Garland District frustrated by graffiti

    Sunday, April 15 2018 9:22 PM EDT

  Loon Lake food bank desperate for new refrigeration truck

    Sunday, April 15 2018 9:19 PM EDT

  Spokane mother finds out thieves got through three padlocks to steal property

    Sunday, April 15 2018 9:08 PM EDT

