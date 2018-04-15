Neighbors in Garland District frustrated by graffiti

Neighbors in the Garland district are dealing with a round of tags in an alleyway. The Garland District neighborhood posted on Facebook that on Thursday night, there were more than 30 tags in the alley between Providence and Garland.

Charles Benefield, Jr. lives nearby and he says he’s had his fair share of cleaning up graffiti on his property.

“Definitely a hassle. Getting frustrating is what it is,” he says. “They could be doing something more productive than going around and making life miserable for people who are hardworking.”

So how can you prevent graffiti on your property? The city suggests using lighting and creating a barrier with fencing or vegetation.

For more information: https://my.spokanecity.org/police/prevention/graffiti/