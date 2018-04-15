Spokane mother finds out thieves got through three padlocks to steal property

As the weather warms up, people are keeping an eye out for property crime. A recent victim in the West Central neighborhood says she’s shaken up and frustrated.

Sara Schibel was away from home Saturday afternoon for about an hour and she says within that hour, someone or multiple people got through three different padlocks to get into her backyard and shed.

“They took my air compressor, my drills, my saws, some hand tools, and my bikes,” she says.

All of that is worth about $600. And what’s scary is she found they got through the back door of her house too, but nothing inside was taken, she says.

“It's just that feeling of being violated. Having someone in your space. My daughter was scared to sleep last night,” she says.

She says she’s thankful for her neighbors.

“My other neighbor saw some people riding away on bikes with my ladder,” she says. “I'm like who steals a ladder?”

But she did find her son’s bike dumped on the side of the road. She just hopes people keep an eye out.

She did call police about this. It happened between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you know anything, give Crime Check a call 509-456-2233.

