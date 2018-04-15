Loon Lake food bank desperate for new refrigeration truck

Volunteers at the Loon Lake food bank help more than 1,500 people every single month, but after finding themselves in a dire situation, they're now saying, Help us Hayley.

The refrigerated truck the volunteers need to pick up donations has broken down. They poured about $2,000 into it but were told it's simply nearing the end of its life. Their only option now is to rent a U-Haul for $100 a day to ensure no one in the Loon Lake area goes hungry. Volunteer Bill Steele said they're getting desperate for a miracle so they can still be there for those who need them most.



"It's young people who have a hard time without food all the way to older people," he said. "There are a lot of older people come in needing food. We help about 400 people a week with food and stuff that they couldn't supply, even with little kids, if we don't help them."



They say without a refrigerated truck, a lot of the stores who donate things like meats and milk to them, can't do it anymore. If you can help them continue to feed Loon Lake...or know of any resources that could assist in locating a refrigerated truck, reach out to Hayley, or the food bank directly. You can visit their Facebook page here.