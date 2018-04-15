Loon Lake food bank desperate for new refrigeration truck - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Loon Lake food bank desperate for new refrigeration truck

Posted:
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
LOON LAKE, Wash. -

Volunteers at the Loon Lake food bank help more than 1,500 people every single month, but after finding themselves in a dire situation, they're now saying, Help us Hayley.

The refrigerated truck the volunteers need to pick up donations has broken down. They poured about $2,000 into it but were told it's simply nearing the end of its life. Their only option now is to rent a U-Haul for $100 a day to ensure no one in the Loon Lake area goes hungry. Volunteer Bill Steele said they're getting desperate for a miracle so they can still be there for those who need them most.

"It's young people who have a hard time without food all the way to older people," he said. "There are a lot of older people come in needing food. We help about 400 people a week with food and stuff that they couldn't supply, even with little kids, if we don't help them."

They say without a refrigerated truck, a lot of the stores who donate things like meats and milk to them, can't do it anymore. If you can help them continue to feed Loon Lake...or know of any resources that could assist in locating a refrigerated truck, reach out to Hayley, or the food bank directly. You can visit their Facebook page here.

  • Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road.  Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed.  Avoid the area if you can.  We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available. 

  • Washington DNR: Summer fire rules in effect

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Natural Resources announced summer fire rules are in effect beginning Sunday.  “Whether fire season is delayed or not, Washington’s forests always face the threat of wildfire,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “We’re preparing now to be ready for fire season before the weather heats up, and I encourage all our neighbors to do the same.”

  • 200 million eggs recalled because of salmonella concerns

    RALEIGH (AP) - More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.    A notice posted on the Food & Drug Administration website Friday says the eggs shipped to restaurants and grocery stores in nine states may be tainted with salmonella. The bacteria causes nausea, diarrhea and, in rare cases, death. Twenty-two illnesses have been reported.

  • Neighbors in Garland District frustrated by graffiti

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors in the Garland district are dealing with a round of tags in an alleyway. The Garland District neighborhood posted on Facebook that on Thursday night, there were more than 30 tags in the alley between Providence and Garland.

  • Spokane mother finds out thieves got through three padlocks to steal property

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, people are keeping an eye out for property crime. A recent victim in the West Central neighborhood says she’s shaken up and frustrated. Sara Schibel left her home Saturday afternoon for about an hour and she says within that hour, someone or multiple people got through three different padlocks to get into her backyard and shed. “They took my air compressor, my drills, my saws, some hand tools, and my bikes,” she says. I...

