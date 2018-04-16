U.S. to hit Russia with new sanctions for aiding Syria's Assad - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

U.S. to hit Russia with new sanctions for aiding Syria's Assad

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley has indicated new economic sanctions will be announced Monday against Russia for enabling the government of Syrian leader Bashar Assad in its use of chemical weapons.

The ambassador to the U.N. said Russia has blocked six attempts by the U.N. Security Council to make it easier to investigate the use of chemical weapons.

She said: "The international community will not allow chemical weapons to come back into our everyday life. The fact he was making this more normal and that Russia was covering this up, all that has got to stop."

President Donald Trump on Sunday said a U.S.-led missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons program was "perfectly carried out."

Haley appeared on "Fox News Sunday" and CBS' "Face the Nation."

