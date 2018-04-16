Examiners find bullet wound on body found in Seattle camper

Examiners find bullet wound on body found in Seattle camperPosted: Updated:
Recent E. coli outbreak spreads to Idaho
Idaho Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections that are linked to a national outbreak affecting at least 11 states, including in Idaho, where eight people became infected. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says eight Idaho residents became infected after they say they ate romaine lettuce in the 10 days prior.>>
Trial on hold for Ohio cheerleader suspected of burying her newborn baby
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A former high school cheerleader's trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby near her family's house in an Ohio village is on hold as intense attention and speculation swirl around the case. Attorneys for Brooke Skylar Richardson want a ruling to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice's medical staff, citing physician-patient privilege that she won't give up.>>
7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina prisons spokesman says seven inmates are dead and 17 others required outside medical attention after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison. Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon announced the grim outcome after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. Monday.>>
Spokane mother finds out thieves got through three padlocks to steal property
SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, people are keeping an eye out for property crime. A recent victim in the West Central neighborhood says she’s shaken up and frustrated. Sara Schibel left her home Saturday afternoon for about an hour and she says within that hour, someone or multiple people got through three different padlocks to get into her backyard and shed. “They took my air compressor, my drills, my saws, some hand tools, and my bikes,” she says. I...>>
WATCH: Grand Rapids weatherman has had enough of cold weather complaints
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Take it from us: A weather person's gig is tough. Especially during cold weather months when the weather people take the brunt of frustration for winter weather and cold temperatures. But one meteorologist in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has had enough.>>
Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road. Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed. Avoid the area if you can. We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.>>
A look at claims of racial bias in US restaurants
KHQ.COM - Starbucks is only the latest U.S. food chain to come under scrutiny because of the way black people were treated at one of its locations. Some companies have been accused of systemic racism; others have faced complaints about isolated occurrences. Allegations of discrimination against minorities go back decades and include:>>
4-year-old girl returns from Kansas daycare with three missing teeth
KHQ.COM - A mother in Kansas says she plans to contact an attorney after her 4-year-old daughter returned from daycare with three missing teeth, a busted lip, and a bloody, swollen face. Donisha Franklin of Leavenworth, Kansas says on March 1st, her daughter Heaven came home from Kingdom Christian Academy Daycare saying she was "beat up by a boy.">>
Examiners find bullet wound on body found in Seattle camper
SEATTLE (AP) - Police have opened a homicide investigation into a body found in a camper van with a single bullet wound. Police said the 79-year-old man was found Friday night and officers initially assumed he had died several days prior of natural causes. But Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson said staff from the King County Medical Examiner's Office came to the scene and determined the man had been shot.>>
Trial on hold for Ohio cheerleader suspected of burying her newborn baby
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A former high school cheerleader's trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby near her family's house in an Ohio village is on hold as intense attention and speculation swirl around the case. Attorneys for Brooke Skylar Richardson want a ruling to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice's medical staff, citing physician-patient privilege that she won't give up.>>
U.S. to hit Russia with new sanctions for aiding Syria's Assad
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley has indicated new economic sanctions will be announced Monday against Russia for enabling the government of Syrian leader Bashar Assad in its use of chemical weapons. The ambassador to the U.N. said Russia has blocked six attempts by the U.N. Security Council to make it easier to investigate the use of chemical weapons.>>
7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina prisons spokesman says seven inmates are dead and 17 others required outside medical attention after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison. Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon announced the grim outcome after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. Monday.>>
Neighbors in Garland District frustrated by graffiti
SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors in the Garland district are dealing with a round of tags in an alleyway. The Garland District neighborhood posted on Facebook that on Thursday night, there were more than 30 tags in the alley between Providence and Garland.>>
Loon Lake food bank desperate for new refrigeration truck
LOON LAKE, Wash. - Volunteers at the Loon Lake food bank help more than 1,500 people every single month, but after finding themselves in a dire situation, they're now saying, Help us Hayley. The refrigerated truck the volunteers need to pick up donations has broken down. They poured about $2,000 into it but were told it's simply nearing the end of its life.>>
Spokane mother finds out thieves got through three padlocks to steal property
SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, people are keeping an eye out for property crime. A recent victim in the West Central neighborhood says she’s shaken up and frustrated. Sara Schibel left her home Saturday afternoon for about an hour and she says within that hour, someone or multiple people got through three different padlocks to get into her backyard and shed. “They took my air compressor, my drills, my saws, some hand tools, and my bikes,” she says. I...>>
'Full Metal Jacket' actor R. Lee Ermey dies at 74
Actor R. Lee Ermey, best known for his role as a no-nonsense drill sergeant in the film "Full Metal Jacket" has died at the age of 74, according to his longtime manager. Bill Rogin said Sunday that Ermey died of complications from pneumonia.>>
