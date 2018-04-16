4-year-old girl returns from Kansas daycare with three missing teeth

KHQ.COM - A mother in Kansas says she plans to contact an attorney after her 4-year-old daughter returned from daycare with three missing teeth, a busted lip, and a bloody, swollen face.



Donisha Franklin of Leavenworth, Kansas says on March 1st, her daughter Heaven came home from Kingdom Christian Academy Daycare saying she was "beat up by a boy."



One daycare worker confirmed the story saying Heaven had an "altercation" with another boy in the school gym. However, the overseer of the day care and pastor of the connected church said no other child caused Heaven's injuries that day.



Franklin has since removed her daughter from the daycare saying she's concerned for her daughter's safety and Heaven is scared to go, saying "the monsters are gonna get me."



Franklin says she plans to hire an attorney, feeling that the school is brushing the incident under the rug and not handling it properly. She's also upset that she never even received a phone call following the incident.